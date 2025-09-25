Anker has Kickstarted the world's first mobile movie theatre with surround sound – and it looks amazing!

Just launched on Kickstarter, the Anker Nebula X1 Pro is a new take on portable projectors – built like a wheely bag. It shows creators that the whole movie business (from start to finish) can be in their hands, or their car trunk, and deployed anywhere.

Featuring a 3,500 ANSI lumen 4K projector and a 400W spatial sound system with satellite 7.1.4 spatial speakers, the system gains its world first because these wireless speakers are detachable – with built-in batteries – and can be placed and automatically set up to create Dolby Atmos sound, so a movie theatre the size of the space available can be 'built' wherever you are.

(Image credit: Anker)

The main projector has the brightness of a premium projector at 3500 ANSI lumens, and a 14-element glass lens and a f/2-f/5.6 iris, which is capable of projecting an image up to 300-inches.

The optics have a 5000:1 native contrast ratio bolstered up to 56,000:1 dynamic contrast using the processing system called 'NebulaMaster' image processing, as well as Dolby Vision.

The lens sits on a built-in micro gimbal which can tilt up to 25 degrees, and features ambient light adaptation and wall color adaptation for easier setup. This with the now industry standard Google TV platform – and built-in Netflix – making access to 700,000+ movies and TV episodes straightforward.

Each detachable speaker has a claimed 8 hours of battery life – more than enough for an extended movie night. There is also a retractable power cord built into the housing.

A 200-inch inflatable screen – with places to attach the speakers to – is also being offered by Anker for the complete experience.

The soundcore Nebula X1 Pro has a future RRP of $4,999.99, but is on Kickstarter until November 12, with discounts up to 40% for early backers and tiered pricing afterwards. The screen is $1,999 but, again, there are discounts and bundles available.

Early backers are expected to get their units before the end of 2025, with the device in retail early 2026.

See my review of the smaller Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K projector for an idea of a more indoor-focussed alternative already in stores.