The best Canon R5 deals in September 2021: where to find the EOS R5 in stock today

If you're looking for the best and cheapest Canon R5 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in July 2020, the Canon EOS R5 has been one of the hottest cameras around – and the problem has not been finding the best Canon R5 deal – but finding any store that has this professional full-frame mirrorless camera in stock! Thankfully, it looks like it is getting easier to place your order for – so this guide helps you to find yours, and to find it at the best price. Just scroll down to take a look at the pickings.

There's been a lot of hype surrounding the Canon EOS R5, and it is warranted: it's the first mirrorless camera to shoot 8K video, which outclasses many of the best cinema cameras; its shooting speed puts it on par with the best cameras for sport and shooting wildlife; its 45MP sensor outstrips most of the best mirrorless cameras, and its 8-stop in-body image stabilization is simply superb.

Featuring, 20fps continuous shooting, Duel Pixel CMOS AF II capability and the ability to use Eye, Face and Head Detection AF on either animals or humans, the Canon EOS R5 is a truly ground-breaking piece of kit.

For your investment, you're also getting a weather-sealed body that features a large 3.15-inch rear LCD monitor, a remarkable high-resolution OLED EVF and dual memory cards slots (one of which fits CFexpress Type B cards).

• Read more: Canon EOS R5 review

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has pulled out all of the stops with this flagship mirrorless camera. The Canon EOS R5 spec sheet is incredibly impressive, and means it ranks on as one of the best Canon cameras that we’ve ever seen and tested.

So, if you're an enthusiast photographer or videographer, who's after pristine images and you're looking to make the change to a full-frame mirrorless camera – or you like swapping from shooting stills to video – this should definitely be on your shortlist.



(Image credit: Canon)

The best Canon EOS R5 deals The first mirrorless camera to shoot 8K video is pretty mind-blowing Sensor: 45MP full-frame CMOS 36 x 24mm | Image processor: Digic X | Lens mount: Canon RF | AF points: 5,940 Dual Pixel CMOS AF II | ISO range: 100-51,200 (expandable to 50-102,400) | Stabilization: 5-axis, up to 8 stops | Max image size: 8,192 x 5,464 pixels | Video: 8K DCI or UHD at 30p, 24p / 4K DCI or UHD at 120p, 100p, 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p / 1080p (FullHD) at 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p | Viewfinder: 0.5-inch OLED EVF, 5,690k dots, 100% coverage, 0.76x magnification, 120fps refresh rate | Size: 135.8 x 97.5 x 88mm | Weight (body only): 650g (738g with card & battery) $3,891.50 View at Walmart $3,899 View at Crutchfield $3,899.99 View at Best Buy Best AF on the market Best full-frame IBIS 8K video is mind-blowing Some 8K recording issues

Read more:

Canon EOS R5 vs R6

Canon EOS R5 review

Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5: Which is the best hi-res 8K camera?

The best Canon camera: Canon's DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras

Best Canon RF lenses: the best lens for Canon EOS R, RP, R5 and R6 cameras