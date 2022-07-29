The best touch screen monitors in 2022: control your PC using your monitor

The best touch screen monitors allow you to interact with your desktop computer via tap, swipe and pinch-to-zoom. Alternatively, you can install it as a secondary monitor to use with an office-based laptop.

In this article, we gather together the best touch screen monitors available today. They're all at least 21 inches in diameter, with most around 23-24 inches, but going up to 27 inches, and a special ultrawide that's 49 inches in diameter.

If you're after a smaller secondary monitor that can be carried with your laptop for use on the go, see our list of the best portable monitors. (Portable monitors can also be had with touch sensitivity, but they're smaller and are powered from your laptop's battery, so they don't need their own power supply.)

If you've already researched the best monitors for photo editing or the best video editing monitors, you may have realized that none of them are touch screen monitors. But why not? Why would you even consider choosing a new monitor that doesn't have touch sensitivity?

After all, the best touch screen monitor will add an extra, more ergonomic form of user input, so must be better, right? Well, it's not quite that simple. Here are some things you need to know before buying a touch screen monitor.

The best touch screen monitors in 2022

1. Dell P2418HT The best touch screen monitor overall Specifications Screen Size: 23.8-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Panel type: IPS Brightness: 300cd/m2 Display connectivity: VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at PBTech (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Highly adjustable stand + 10-point capacitive touch + IPS image quality Reasons to avoid - Limited color space coverage - 'Only' 24 inch

Dell's P2418HT has fairly typical touch screen display credentials: a 23.8-inch screen size and Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. But it stands out from the crowd in other areas.

Its special articulating stand transitions the display from a standard desktop monitor to a downward 60-degree angle touch orientation. It also supports extended tilt and swivel capabilities, so you can adjust the screen to your task or a more comfortable position. Plus, a protective cushion at the base of the screen offers a buffer against bumps when the stand is fully compressed.

The IPS LCD display promises better color and contrast accuracy than cheaper VA or TN LCD touch displays. And there's even DisplayPort connectivity, which isn't always present on touch screen monitors. All this makes it our pick as the best touch screen monitor available today.

2. ViewSonic TD2230 The best touch screen monitor for heavy usage Specifications Screen Size: 21.5-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Panel type: IPS Brightness: 250cd/m2 Display connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + IPS LCD display quality + DisplayPort connectivity Reasons to avoid - Slightly weak max brightness - Integrated stand not the best

Marketed at commercial and educational settings as well as home use, the TD2230 boasts a 7H hardness-rated protective glass for extra scratch protection and durability. Super-thin screen bezels give the panel a modern, sleek look, plus there are integrated stereo speakers for added versatility.

The ViewSonic TD2230 boasts upmarket image quality thanks to its IPS LCD display that provides better color and contrast consistency, regardless of your viewing position, while the 1920 x 1080 screen res is high enough for crisp image clarity when spread across the 21.5-inch panel size. 250 cd/m2 max brightness and a 1000:1 contrast ratio are pretty typical, while HDMI, DisplayPort and analog VGA connectors ensure you'll be able to hook this monitor to pretty much any computer running Windows 10, Android or Linux.

The included stand allows the monitor to tilt from 70 degrees down to 20 degrees, or lie completely flat on a table. But for a more conventional raised position, you'll need to attach a VESA mount - check out the best monitor arms (opens in new tab).

3. Planar Helium PCT2785 The best touch screen monitor with a large screen Specifications Screen Size: 27-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Panel type: IPS Brightness: 250cd/m2 Display connectivity: VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Built-in webcam and mic + Versatile, highly-adjustable stand + Relatively large 27" screen size Reasons to avoid - Full HD res is low for a 27" screen - Relatively pricey

Want a larger than average touch screen monitor? This 27-inch offering is our pick, as it's based around an IPS LED-backlit display. That translates more dependable color accuracy and contrast that won't shift depending on whether you're viewing the centre of the screen or the corners.

The Full HD resolution is spread a little thin across a 27-inch display, so images will look slightly pixelated, but this is an unavoidable compromise you have to make if you want a touch screen monitor larger than 24 inches. The PCT2785 does score well in terms of versatility though, as you get a built-in HD webcam and microphone, making it great for homeworking (opens in new tab) and video conferencing.

There's also 10-point capacitive multi-touch and an ergonomically-advanced stand that can transform the display from completely flat through to a 70-degree tilt.

4. Acer T232HL An older but still capable touch screen monitor Specifications Screen Size: 23-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Panel type: IPS Brightness: 300cd/m2 Display connectivity: VGA, HDMI x2 Today's Best Deals View at NanoByte Solutions (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + IPS LED-backlit display + Reasonable 300cd/m2 max brightness + Adaptable stand Reasons to avoid - No DVI or DisplayPort connections - Huge black screen bezels

This touch screen monitor was introduced back in 2014, which is a long time ago in the monitor world. However, with its quality IPS display technology and reasonably high Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, it can still rival newer touch screen monitors when it comes to image quality.

What's more, the elegantly simple stand allows for a versatile 8-60 degree tilt, enabling you to interact with the screen at a greater variety of angles than a typical monitor would allow. There's also 10-point capacitive touch sensitivity, so you can use a full range of touch gestures.

However, the T232HL does show its age with its thick black screen bezels, and its dated display connectivity: VGA and dual HDMI are your only options here.

5. Acer T272HL A larger touch screen monitor, but there are compromises Specifications Screen Size: 27-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Panel type: VA Brightness: 300cd/m2 Display connectivity: VGA, HDMI x2 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Bigger than most touch monitors + Versatile stand + Internal speakers Reasons to avoid - Not IPS - No DisplayPort connectivity - Full HD a bit low for a 27" screen

The T272HL is the bigger 27-inch sibling to Acer's 23-inch T232HL. Like the T232HL, it boasts a slightly above-average 300cd/m2 brightness, along with 10-point capacitive multi-touch. There are also a pair of 2w internal speakers, and the stand allows a large 10-60 degrees of tilt to enhance touch ergonomics.

If you're after a larger-than-average touch screen monitor, the T272HL is a reasonable choice, but there are compromises to be made. For starters, this is still a 1920 x 1080 Full HD monitor, so while it may be physically larger than a 23/24-inch Full HD display, images will simply look larger, not more detailed.

What's more, while the 23-inch Acer T232HL uses a superior IPS LCD display panel, this 27-inch model has to make do with a more downmarket VA-type display, meaning contrast and color accuracy will vary depending on your viewing angle; that's not ideal for precise image or video editing.

6. Philips 242B9T A well-featured 24-inch touch screen option Specifications Screen Size: 23.8-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Panel type: IPS Brightness: 250cd/m2 Display connectivity: VGA, DVI-D, DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4 Today's Best Deals View at mwave (opens in new tab) View at Wireless 1 - Online Computer Store (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + IPS image quality + Versatile Z-hinge articulating stand + Excellent connectivity Reasons to avoid - Utilitarian design - Average max brightness

If you can get past the uninspiring black plastic design of the Philips 242B9T, this touch screen monitor has a lot to offer. It should be easy to connect to pretty much any computer, thanks to its full array of HDMI, DVI, VGA and DisplayPort connectivity and included cables for all but DVI. It's even got its own built-in 2W stereo speakers, while the clever Z-hinge stand allows a huge -5 to 90 degrees of tilt adjustment, making it extra-ergonomic when using the 10-point capacitive multi-touch display.

As with most of the touch screen monitors on this list, the 242B9T incorporates an IPS 1920 x 1080 Full HD LCD display, giving excellent 178 x 178-degree viewing angles.

7. Asus VT229H A compact touch screen monitor with Full HD Specifications Screen Size: 21.5-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Panel type: IPS Brightness: 250cd/m2 Display connectivity: VGA, HDMI Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Low price + Full HD looks sharp over 21.5 inches + IPS Reasons to avoid - No DVI or DisplayPort connections - Very basic stand - Mediocre max brightness

At 21.5 inches, the Asus VT229H is one of the smaller touch screen monitors on this list, but it still sports the same Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution as larger 24 and even 27-inch touch screen displays, meaning you get more pixels per inch and slightly crisper image quality. This is also an IPS LCD, with wide 178 x 178-degree viewing angles and reliably consistent color and contrast, regardless of your viewing angle.

The capacitive 10-point multi-touch enables all typical pinch/swipe gestures, and even touch typing on a virtual on-screen keyboard. The screen's slim bezels give it a modern look, however the basic included stand won't allow the display to tilt to the same degree as some rival touch screens. There is a VESA mount option though, if you'd rather attach a more ergonomic monitor arm (opens in new tab).

8. Lenovo ThinkCentre Tiny in One 22 Gen 4 Touch A touch-screen monitor with mics and speakers Specifications Screen Size: 21.5-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Panel type: IPS Brightness: 250cd/m2 Display connectivity: DisplayPort x1 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Built in webcam and microphone + Full HD, IPS LCD display quality + Fair price Reasons to avoid - No HDMI (DP only) - Utilitarian exterior

Most touch screen monitors are just that: a monitor, with a touch interface. But this 21.5-inch display also adds a pair of 2W stereo speakers for sound output, along with dual-array microphones and a built-in webcam for video conferencing. The IPS LCD display panel ensures decent color and contrast uniformity, while the Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution is easily enough to for crisp image quality on a screen this size.

The square black exterior is typical of Lenovo's business-orientated products and may not be to everyone's taste. Plus you'll need to connect via DisplayPort only, as there's no HDMI input. But otherwise this touch screen monitor offers a lot for a very reasonable price.

Best touch screen monitors: things to consider

Screen size and resolution

The obvious drawback with a touch screen monitor is the aforementioned size restrictions, because if you want one larger than 27 inches, you're out of luck. The next step up in size for touch screen monitors are 50+ inch displays designed for corporate presentations rather than home computing.

Even most 27-inch touch screen monitors have the same Full HD 1920 x 1020 resolution as their smaller 21-24-inch stablemates. So you're not actually getting more pixels, only bigger ones. This can make your images just look more blocky, unless you sit further away from the screen.

Color accuracy

It's not just outright screen resolution where touch screen monitors can fall short of their non-touch alternatives. Top-end screens designed for image and video editing are often factory color calibrated: they use LCD displays that can display a huge range of colors, or feature fast refresh rates for smoother video playback and gaming. However, touch screen monitors aren't intended for color-critical image or video work: they tend to be all-purpose displays designed for more general applications like web browsing and basic image viewing.

Connectivity

Connectivity also tends to be compromised on touch screen monitors. You can forget about USB-C hubs (opens in new tab) with Power Delivery, and even DisplayPort connections can be a rarity.

Capacitive vs. resistive touch

These are the two primary forms of touch input. Resistive touch requires you to physically press the screen (which itself is slightly spongy) for it to register an input. It's a cheaper form of touch input, and a resistive touch screen is also tougher than a capacitive equivalent, so they're popular for use in ATMs and retail checkouts.

However, resistive technology doesn't support multi-touch and won't give the same fluid sensitivity as the touch screens we're now accustomed to on phones and tablets. Consequently, most modern touch screen monitors use capacitive touch screens supporting 10-point multi-touch. These operate exactly like a phone or tablet's touch screen, requiring only a light tap, swipe or pinch to register inputs. All the monitors on this list use 10-point capacitive touch screens.

Computer compatibility

Put simply, even the best iMacs (opens in new tab) and MacBooks (opens in new tab) don't support touch screen monitors. Consequently, all the touch screen monitors on this list will only work with Windows 8.1, Windows 10, some Linux and Android operating systems.

Image quality

Not all LCD monitors are created equal. LCD displays use three types of construction - IPS (In-Plane Switching), VA (Vertical Alignment) and TN (Twisted Nematic). Each one of these three LCD types exhibits noticeably different image quality characteristics, clearly visible to the average user.

For image and video editing, TN-based monitors should really be avoided. These are the cheapest to manufacture, and deliver compromised image quality thanks to their restrictive viewing angles. This results in highly uneven color and contrast across the screen, effectively hiding shadow and highlight detail in your images. IPS-based monitors are the gold standard for image quality. These produce color and contrast that doesn't shift depending on which part of the screen you look at, making image editing much more precise. Most of the touch screen monitors on this list are IPS-based, and the rest are VA-based monitors. These can't quite match the image quality of an IPS monitor, but are much more color-accurate than a TN screen.

