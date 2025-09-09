Datacolor SpyderExpress brings affordable pro display calibration to everyone in just 90 seconds

Datacolor has just announced the launch of the SpyderExpress, its most affordable display calibration tool yet – and it looks like a great fit for photographers, designers, and anyone who relies on accurate colors when editing, but who have never dabbled in color calibration tools.

The SpyderExpress promises to deliver professional-grade color calibration in as little as 90 seconds, using a simple three-step process. That means less time fiddling with settings and more time actually creating. It’s designed to take the guesswork out of whether your screen is showing you the real picture, so your edits will look just as you intended when printed or shared online.

What’s particularly appealing is its support for Apple’s latest XDR displays, including the MacBook Pro M4 series with mini-LED technology. That makes it one of the few budget-friendly calibrators ready to handle the most advanced and widely used screens around. And for those juggling multiple monitors, SpyderExpress can handle up to three displays on a single workstation.

(Image credit: Datacolor)

The real twist with this launch is Datacolor’s new upgradeable platform. Starting in October 2025, SpyderExpress owners will be able to unlock advanced features through software upgrades – features that were previously limited to pricier SpyderX Pro and Elite models. These include Device Preview, soft proofing, display matching, video tools, and expanded support for OLED and mini-LED panels. In other words, the SpyderExpress can actually grow with you as your creative needs expand.

Heath Barber, Datacolor’s Director of Product Management, summed it up nicely: “SpyderExpress gives creators the fastest way to ensure their screen reflects their vision. They can edit faster and share with confidence, knowing their work will appear exactly as intended. And when they’re ready for more, Spyder’s new upgradeable platform makes it easy to unlock powerful features with a simple software update.”

The new Datacolor SpyderExpress is available now for $119 / £119.

Check out our existing guide to the best monitor calbrators to see the alternatives.