Spending hours on color editing only for a different screen to throw the colors all out of whack is a frustrating experience – but BenQ’s newest monitor is designed to help vloggers and video editors minimize unexpected color shift. The BenQ PV3200U is a 32-inch, 4K monitor made for video-based content creators and YouTubers.

The BenQ PV3200U targets video-focused users by mixing a monitor geared towards color accuracy with dual 2W speakers and an independent 5W subwoofer for audio.

The monitor comes color calibrated out of the box and boasts 95% DCI-P3, 100% Rec. 709, and 100% sRGB color specs. But the monitor also has a color mode preview that allows creators to view their work on the colors to simulate an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook to help avoid unexpected colors on other devices.

Those color preview options can also be easily accessed using the Hotkey Puck, an external monitor control that also allows users to customize shortcuts for color and audio modes.

Geared towards video production, the monitor also has integrated speakers designed to allow creators to take a break from headphones during long editing sessions. The built-in audio system uses a 2.1ch frequency, dual 2W speakers, and an independent 5W subwoofer. The monitor also has a Studio Mode, which BenQ says delivers unprocessed sound true to the source.

“Creators shouldn’t have to guess how their content will look and sound once it’s live,” Peter Huang, President of BenQ Corporation, said. “Too often, post-production color shifts and flat audio edits hamper YouTubers. PV3200U’s precise color, clear sound editing, and seamless device compatibility empower creators to trust the creative process from first cut to final upload.”

The monitor uses a single USB-C connection that’s capable of 4K video transfer as well as recharging devices with up to 65W to create a desktop with fewer cords. The monitor also comes with a stand that supports height, tilt, swivel, and pivot for users to customize an ergonomic position for the screen.

The BenQ PV3200U lists for £699.99, which converts to about $946 / AU$1,457.

