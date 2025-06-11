3 Legged Thing introduces Monty, for mounting monitors, mics, lights, and all manner of other gubbins
This trio of mini mounts enables the precise positioning of accessories through 360º panning and a ratched-controlled tilting to anything with a cold shoe or Picatinny rails
3 Legged Thing has revealed the Monty, which it describes as a "Mighty mini mount that does it all", and is designed to securely attach all sorts of photography and videography gadgets to all sorts of other gadgets. They are just the thing for affixing monitors, LED panels, microphones, and action cams to anything with a cold shoe mount or Picatinny rails.
There are three Montys in the range, depending on what you want to mount your accessories to. All three are crafted from aerospace-grade magnesium alloy with stainless steel fixings for supreme durability, and are available in 3 Legged Thing’s signature colorways: Darkness (matte black), Lava (copper and black), and Moss (green, to blend in better with nature).
First up, the Monty 1 is a compact pan-and-tilt mounting device with a ¼”-20 thread on top, plus a base that offers hot / cold shoe fitting or a ¼”-20 thread. The top section can be rotated by a full 360º for the smooth panning of attached devices, while a ratchet-controlled tilt mechanism keeps your gear angled exactly as you want it. This base model sells for $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$TBA.
Next up, the Monty 2 features a ¼”-20 thread but also adds a spring-loaded locator pin on top, while below is a lever clamp base that locks onto standard 20mm Picatinny rails, promising rock-solid security. Once again, the mount offers 360˚ rotation for attached devices, along with ratchet-controlled tilt for quick-and-easy adjustments, so accessories can be positioned exactly as you want them. Costing a little more than the Monty 1, the asking price for the Monty 2 is US $37.99 / £34.99 / AU$TBA.
And finally, the Monty 3 offers the best of both worlds for the greatest flexibility. It combines the cold shoe / ¼”-20 base from Monty 1 with a removable Picatinny lever clamp for maximum adaptability, and also includes an additional 70mm Picatinny rail for even more mounting options. In addition to 360˚ rotation, as in the other two Montys, it features a lever-free bump stop tilt mechanism for precise positioning. The recommended price is $44.99 / £39.99 / AU$TBA.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
