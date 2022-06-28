The best DJI Mavic 3 deals in June 2022: prices and stock updates

The DJI Mavic 3 was and is one of the most talked about drones, and it offers outstanding video and photo capabilities. Equipped with a 20MP wide-angle camera with 4/3" CMOS from legendary camera maker Hasselblad, it features a 12MP telephoto with 1/2" CMOS, is capable of 4K video, and features a 28x hybrid zoom.

You can utilize the telephoto in Explore Mode to scout locations, but its primary function is to be used in conjunction with the wide-angle Hasselblad lens, transitioning between the two for truly dynamic, cinematic results.

The video quality of the wide-angle Hasselblad camera on the DJI Mavic 3 offers up to 5.1K resolution and DCI 4K at 120 fps, 12.8 stops of dynamic range, and an adjustable aperture from f/2.8 to f/11 open up the drone's ability to handle nearly any lighting condition and deliver low-light footage with less noise.

To support these exceptional imaging capabilities and the pilots who will capture them, DJI packed the Mavic 3 with technologies to get the most out of each shoot. Multiple features allow you to create flight paths, auto-track subjects, and perform complex aerial maneuvers with a tap.

While doing all of this, an omnidirectional obstacle sensing system and APAS 5.0 work to ensure a collision-free flight. Add in up to 46 minutes of flight time, a transmission range of up to 9.3 miles, and a folding design, and you have a powerful platform that's ideal for everything from tech-obsessed amateur photographers to professional production houses.

