The best DJI Mavic 3 deals in June 2022: prices and stock updates

DJI Mavic 3
(Image credit: Adam Juniper/Digital Camera World)

The DJI Mavic 3 was and is one of the most talked about drones, and it offers outstanding video and photo capabilities. Equipped with a 20MP wide-angle camera with 4/3" CMOS from legendary camera maker Hasselblad, it features a 12MP telephoto with 1/2" CMOS, is capable of 4K video, and features a 28x hybrid zoom. 

You can utilize the telephoto in Explore Mode to scout locations, but its primary function is to be used in conjunction with the wide-angle Hasselblad lens, transitioning between the two for truly dynamic, cinematic results.

The video quality of the wide-angle Hasselblad  camera on the DJI Mavic 3 offers up to 5.1K resolution and DCI 4K at 120 fps, 12.8 stops of dynamic range, and an adjustable aperture from f/2.8 to f/11 open up the drone's ability to handle nearly any lighting condition and deliver low-light footage with less noise. 

(Image credit: DJI)
DJI has put a premium on its flagship folding drone

Weight: 895g | Dimensions (folded): 221 x 96.3 x 90.3 mm | Dimensions (unfolded): 347.5 x 283 x 107.7 mm | Sensor: 1/1.28" CMOS | Camera resolution: 20MP / 12MP Tele | Maximum aperture: ƒ/2.8 | Video Resolution: 5.1K at 50fps, 4K at 120fps | Gimbal: 3-axis

5.1K Video
Pro Res 422 HQ option on Cine version
Dual camera system gives zoom view
Energy-efficient return to home
Zoom camera has disappointing sensor
Some features due later via firmware update
Price bump is significant

To support these exceptional imaging capabilities and the pilots who will capture them, DJI packed the Mavic 3 with technologies to get the most out of each shoot. Multiple features allow you to create flight paths, auto-track subjects, and perform complex aerial maneuvers with a tap. 

While doing all of this, an omnidirectional obstacle sensing system and APAS 5.0 work to ensure a collision-free flight. Add in up to 46 minutes of flight time, a transmission range of up to 9.3 miles, and a folding design, and you have a powerful platform that's ideal for everything from tech-obsessed amateur photographers to professional production houses.

(Image credit: DJI)

