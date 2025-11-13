The new DJI Neo 2 brings all-round collision sensing to a drone of just 151g (5.33oz) for the first time, as well as new specialist cycle tracking AI to add to the range of ActiveTrack "follow-me" features from the first generation.

It boasts a new screen to indicate the mode, so users can easily see what's going on without relying on the voice, a longer battery life, and new antenna to improve reliability. It also has a new 2-axis gimbal for sharper video at up to 4K/100fps (slow mo) or 4K/60 regular.

The DJI Motion Fly More Combo makes FPV control possible. (Image credit: DJI)

Like its predecessor, it can be flown entirely without a remote control – in fact that costs a bit extra (there are a range of bundles). That's all thanks to the built in AI, and a range of gesture tracking features. The drone is launched from the palm and uses its array of sensors and cameras to follow the operator, until the specific shot is over.

It can be commanded via the app, using the buttons on the site (for example to ask for a selfie, or a particular kind of following, like the Circle mode), or using voice control via bluetooth headphones.

Gesture controls mean you can move the drone nearer and further from you, or direct the altitude, all without a physical controller. (Image credit: DJI)

The camera boasts a 12MP CMOS sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, but the notable upgrade over the Neo (1) is the 2-axis gimbal which means less software image stabilizing is needed. Output of 4K video (or 2.7K portrait format) is recorded to a built-in 49GB of storage, and effects like Dolly Zoom and orbiting are all automatic.

Photographers will also appreciate the new Selfie mode which takes a selfie from three different distances, letting you choose between waist-up, full-body and long shots. Could this be the end of the tripod (perhaps check my full review on that score!)

Using the DJI RC-N3 remote controller is an option for more traditional range. (Image credit: DJI)

The DJI Neo 2 is going on sale immediately though the DJI Store and other retailers, and will be available in four bundles:

Drone Only – £209

Fly More Combo (Drone Only), which ammounts to just the drone and 3 batteries – £289

DJI Neo 2 Fly More Combo, a more classic kit with a RC remote control you can pop your phone in to use as a long range monitor, unleashing the 10Km range, plus the 3 batteries – £349

DJI Neo 2 Motion Fly More Combo is the FPV kit, with goggles and controller for the "in the cockpit" experience – £509

Some of the bundled also include a detachable range extender – the antenna I mention – for more reliable performance over distance.

Note that in the Motion Fly More Combo the range extender has been detached. (Image credit: DJI)

I've been out with the new drone, do check my DJI Neo 2 review to see some sample images and video.

We're still busy updating, but will it make the best drones for beginners, or best drone for kids? Or even the best camera drones overall guides?