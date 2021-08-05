The best drones for kids in 2021

The best drone for kids isn't simply a question of whatever drone is cheapest (although affordability can definitely be a factor!). Depending on whether your kid is a budding photographer or videographer who wants to create some incredible aerial imagery, or whether they simply want to have the adrenaline rush of racing their drone, we've put together a guide to help you find the best drone for you and your family.

Some of the most important aspects of choosing the best drones for kids are safety features and age-appropriateness. You may find that, while you'd like to keep the price down, the superior functionality and quality of more expensive devices prove persuasive.

In fact, you may even find that drones for kids are sometimes harder to operate, with short battery life and a lack of pilot-assist functions par for the course in many devices. However, we've combed through the internet to find the best child-appropriate products available – even at more affordable price points.

It's worth noting that many toy drones are actually built on the same 'drone-on-a-chip' platforms that are bought from wholesalers and then superficially branded by toy manufacturers. While this doesn't meant that you will have a bad experience with these products, this does show that many drones for kids come from a different world than prosumer drones.

With all of that in mind, we've collated the best drones for kids that are currently available – with different age brackets and budgets in mind.

1. Potensic A20 Easy to fly mini drone with kid-friendly controller Specifications Age: 8+ Use: Indoor (or on very still day) Type: Altitude hold Flight time: 8 min (x2) Weight: 189g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $29.99 View at Amazon Prime $32.99 View at Amazon 6 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Compact + Robust guards Reasons to avoid - Fiddly battery slot

Compact and robust, this drone is not especially unique (though available in some nice shell tones), but thanks to in-built pressure sensor is capable of hovering without the operator’s help and flying using the pilot-friendly ‘headless mode.’

In practice, that means the drone can be moved around a room using a single control stick, which is easier than most video games! If you do crash, there are good solid prop guards.

On the down-side, the attempt to protect the battery with a flap is tidy but fiddly, and (as is always the case with tiny drones) don’t be fooled by the claims of 16 minutes' flight time – this is just a doubling of the (optimistic) eight-minute time for one battery since there are two in the box! That is, nevertheless, pretty good value and still a decent flight time.

2. Holyton HT02 Mini Drone A kids' drone so tiny its controller is also a travel case Specifications Age: 8+ Use: Indoor Type: Altitude hold Flight time: 8 min (x3) Weight: 19g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $27.99 View at Amazon Prime $52.99 View at Amazon Prime $54.90 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Safety cage + Controller-case combination Reasons to avoid - Low range

If you're looking for a super low-cost option, this Holyton HT02 mini drone is a quadcopter that features altitude hold and three different speed modes. With protection guards, a headless mode and the ability to do an 'Emergency Stop', this drone is designed to be as user-friendly as possible to help pilots of any ability have fun flying it.

The Holyton HT02 drone comes with three batteries, which should offer users up to 24 minutes of flight time. Plus, its lightweight and compact build means that not only are you free from having to register the drone with aviation authorities, it's also super easy to transport.

This super-affordable drone comes with a controller, four spare propellors, two guards, two USB chargers and three drone batteries. This will give your kids the complete package needed to enjoy racing their drone. While the Holyton HT02 drone doesn't feature a camera (not that we would expect it to at this price point!), for the price you really can't go wrong!

3. Holy Stone HS330 A kids drone built with safety in mind Specifications Age: 14+ Use: Indoor (or on very still day) Type: Altitude hold Flight time: 7 min (x3) Weight: 25g+ TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $28.89 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Small size + Robust construction + Simple controller

Taking a mix of inspiration from the pro brands and the other toys, this drone offers the almost expected 3D flips and headless mode, but thanks to the addition of five sensors (front/back/left/right/bottom) it can also be directed by wafting a hand near the hovering drone; it’ll immediately back off. This also has an obvious safety bonus, though it should also be noted that the propellor guards are better than on many drones in this list.

Other features that make this an appealing choice are the circle mode (the drone will make small circles), choice of three speed modes, and the design of the batteries which are much easier to insert and remove without putting stress on delicate cables or lithium battery cells than some other compact drones.

4. Hubsan X4 H107D+ FPV Camera Toy All-in-one FPV drone Specifications Age: : 14+ Use: : Indoor and Outdoor Flight time: 7 mins Weight: 58g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $161.99 View at Amazon $179.97 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight with clean design + Can record video Reasons to avoid - Prop guard is a separate purchase

One of the recurring problems with integrating cameras for first-person (FPV) control is providing the screen. Connecting a phone to control a drone means changing the wi-fi settings every time you power on the drone.

Annoying enough with your own drone, but if you’re handing your phone (and passcode) over to the kids every time they fly it can make you want to tear your hair out! The obvious solution? Put a display in the controller.

That is exactly the thinking here – and with a range of around 50m the drone is light enough to be durable, though it’s not for younger kids as the prop guard is a little rudimentary.

The H107D+ is a refresh of the much-loved (and cheaper) H107D , adding headless mode, headlights and a 720P camera.

5. RED5 Motion Controlled Drone Easy-to-control drone for kids Specifications Age: 18+ months (we’d suggest 4 and up) Use: Indoor Battery: 6 min Weight: 123g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to grasp + Automatic hover Reasons to avoid - Prop guards less protective than some

Unbelievably easy to operate, it’s easy to understand why (perhaps a little optimistically) the box suggests an 18-month old could fly it. As is the case for many of the drones in this price range, supervision is key.

The actual flight is magically simple – just hold the controller between your fingers and the drone responds to your movements, using its altitude lock to maintain height. Intervention, however, is needed to connect the device to the USB charger via fiddly connectors, so perhaps your kids might need a few more months of life-experience. It’s definitely best used indoors, and the propellor guards are good quality.

Another concern is the lightweight prop guard. Sure, it gives a few more seconds flight than similar products, but at the cost of making the delicate props a little easier to access for little fingers. They’re also somewhat prone to failure, so practise in larger rooms is recommended (and avoid expansive hand gestures as you talk!)

The Tello shares a lot of tech with Ryze’s parent company, DJI, which is great news when it comes to quality and smarts.

The camera is built into the body offering five-megapixel stills or 720P video – this is as good quality as it gets in the toy market.

As well as the standard version, watch out for an Iron-Man branded Tello, and Edu(cational) flavor too (see below).

Naturally, there is the full range of flips and tricks to impress friends, , plus “EZ” video shots, but where it really excels is educational value. That even includes compatibility with Scratch – a block-based visual programming system so computer enthusiasts can learn programming on a phone or tablet in the most fun way possible. This coding capability makes the Ryze a popular choice with STEM educators.

While the robust airframe hasn’t seen an update since 2018, there have been several software updates keeping the app fresh. Other firms have written alternatives, available in phone app stores, which add functions like panoramic photography and FPV flight.

7. Ryze Tello EDU Best drone for wannabe computer programmers Specifications Age: 14+ Use: Indoor & Outdoor Weight: 87g Flight Time: 13 mins TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Same specs as the Ryze Tello + Adds ability to program in multiple languages including Python Reasons to avoid - The extra educational components add to cost of this version of the Tello

This is the best drone if you want to learn coding as well as flying, as you play with your quadcopter. This has the same specifications as the Ryze Tello and the Ryze Tello Iron Man – but this version allows you to program with commands using multiple languages. The original Ryze Tello will allow you to program Scratch and DroneBlocks – but this EDU version also lets you us Python and Swift programing languages; that's great for would-be coders. If you know others with the same drone, you can even program Tello EDUs to move in a swarm – and put on synchronized aerobatic displays. Another benefit of the EDU is that it comes with Mission Pads – patterned cards, that the drone can be programmed to recognize with its onboard camera, and then perform a precoded maneuver.

OK, strictly speaking, DJI Mavic Mini isn’t a ‘toy’, though there are some who don’t understand the regulations who think ‘lightweight’ and ‘toy’ are interchangeable terms.

This is was DJI’s first stab at a sub-250g drone (the weight which is a cut off for registration in the USA & China, and a tier in the EU and UK). Frankly, it’s a brilliant job. For older kids with smartphones (or adults who haven’t quite grown up), this drone has the same basic components and flight time as more expensive pro drones. It can also record 2.7K video and 4000 x 3000 pixel JPEGs to a MicroSD card and, since the lens is stabilized, the results are streets ahead of other toys.

If you’re buying this, you’re buying a real flying camera as a serious gift; it can even capture automated flights for orbiting video selfies so you might be giving the recipient’s social media a boost too. You can also equip it with all kinds of extra features. In fact there is only one drone better on this list, and they’re closely related…

9. DJI Mini 2 The ultimate drone for aspiring pilots Specifications Age: 13+ Use: Indoor or Outdoor Type: GPS Camera Drone with Gimbal Weight: 242g Flight time: 31min TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $449 View at Amazon $449 View at Walmart $449.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Pro level camera options + Good quality components Reasons to avoid - Not built for too much rough & tumble

The Mavic Mini is a great choice for older kids who want to enjoy drones and photography, and is an even more appealing option at the moment if you can find it on discount. The DJI Mini 2 – launched in November 2020 – is the same or better in every respect; DJI have augmented the original drone with 4K video, automated panoramas, and raw mode?

Who’s it for? To be honest, this could serve for some serious users. If you’re buying for someone who loves still photography, or genuinely has a platform to show off 4K video, then the extra features on this machine seem a shame to ignore. Flying will still be as easy as possible, with automatic return-to-home and indoor visual positioning. If you’re buying for someone who simply must have the latest thing, then look no further.

This drone is also very well provided in terms of indoor and outdoor accessories, so whether you’re looking for something you can draw your own design on, hover a message to someone, or even turn into a mantlepiece decoration (no, really), this is a wonderful and generous gift that might well start a torrent.

