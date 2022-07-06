Could the Sony RX10 V be released this year?

By published

An update to Sony's popular RX10 IV premium bridge camera rumored for release at end of 2022, but the specs are vague

Sony RX10 V mock-up
(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony RX10 IV (opens in new tab) is the fourth generation of Sony’s premium-build bridge camera, and although it's been a popular and well-rated model, it's now five years old, having been launched back in 2017.

An update to the RX10 IV (opens in new tab) in the form of fifth-generation RX10 V has been making its way around the rumor mill for some time, but the latest reports are suggesting that it could be released at the end of 2022 – that's if supply chain issues don't cause any disruptions.

We've yet to report on this potential new bridge camera in the Sony section our camera rumors (opens in new tab) guide, but as specifications have been circulating we were interested to find out more about what the camera could hold.

Rumored specs (opens in new tab) of a Sony RX10 V are thin on the ground, but they suggest the new iteration could have some build and design improvements over its predecessor that make for more ergonomic handling. The flash could also go, however it might sport the same lens as the RX10 IV (a 25x optical zoom).

Although rumors point towards a "significant technological upgrade" this gives us no clue as to the sensor that would be used inside the RX10 V. The current Sony RX10 IV manages to combine extreme zoom range – thanks to the 24-600mm lens – with fast autofocus and a lightweight form. We'd hope that any new model would still include these features, but would definitely like to see an improvement on the video specifications, to keep up with the needs of today's premium compact audience.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for more information on the Sony RX10 V. Could it make it into our guide to the best bridge camera (opens in new tab)? For now, the Sony RX10 IV is still a very good superzoom and the best Sony RX10 IV deals (opens in new tab) make it an even more tempting prospect if you're looking for a premium bridge camera.

Read more

Sony RX10 vs Sony RX10 II vs Sony RX10 III vs Sony RX10 IV (opens in new tab)
Best Sony camera (opens in new tab)
Best compact cameras (opens in new tab)
Best Sony lenses (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lauren Scott
Lauren Scott

Lauren is the Managing Editor of Digital Camera World, having previously served as Editor of Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) magazine, a practical-focused publication that inspires hobbyists and seasoned pros alike to take truly phenomenal shots and get the best results from their kit. 


An experienced photography journalist who has been covering the industry for over eight years, she has also served as technique editor for both PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab)PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine and DCW's sister publication, Digital Camera Magazine (opens in new tab)


In addition to techniques and tutorials that enable you to achieve great results from your cameras, lenses, tripods and other photography equipment, Lauren can regularly be found interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry, sharing tips and guides on subjects like landscape and wildlife photography, and raising awareness for subjects such as mental health and women in photography. 

Related articles