The best DJI Action 2 deals in July 2022: stock updates and prices

Since its announcement, the DJI Action 2 (opens in new tab) has been a sought-after action camera thanks to its completely modular design, and it's also one of the best GoPro alternatives (opens in new tab).

While many of the best action cameras (opens in new tab) do have accessories and add-ons, the DJI Action 2 is designed from the ground up to offer two different configurations depending on your needs or environment.

DJI Action 2 Power Combo:

For those seeking to record for long periods of time, then your choice must be the DJI Action 2 Power Combo. The Power combo consists of the power module, magnetic lanyard for hands-free operation, and a magnetic 3-prong mount.

The magnetic, snap-on power module extends runtime up to 180 minutes and provides a microSD card slot for additional media storage over the internal 32GB. The DJI Action 2 records sound via an integrated mic and can capture wireless audio when used with the separately available DJI Mic, which uses a 3.5mm to USB Type-C input adapter.

DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo:

This combo pairs the 4K Action 2 camera with a front-facing, 1.76" OLED touchscreen module, a magnetic lanyard for hands-free operation, a magnetic 3-prong mount, and a ball joint adapter.

This magnetic, snap-on module also extends your runtime up to 160 minutes and adds 3 mics to create a 4-mic array with audio zoom for improved sound capture, making this the perfect solution to those that like to vlog discreetly or want a all-in-one action camera and vlogging setup in one.

DJI Action 2 Power Combo

DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo

The best DJI Action 2 deals Re-designed from the ground up, the Action 2 is Super-small and super versatile Sensor: 1/2.3" CMOS | Max resolution : 23.6MP | Video: 5.3K at 24p, 25p, 30p, 50p, 60p, 4K at 24p, 25p, 30p, 50p, 60p,100p, 120p, 2.7K at 50p, 60p, 100p, 120p, 200p, 240p | Size: 71.8 x 50.8 x 33.6 mm | Weight (body only): 158g Magnetic versatility is genuinely practical Responsive OLED touchscreen DJI Mimo app control experience excellent Lighter than GoPro 10 even with 2nd module No 5.3K video option Smaller screen encourages use of Mimo app Price jump from OSMO Action

