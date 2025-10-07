Get the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro combo for CA$379 - a rare cut for Prime Day

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential Combo has just dropped to CA$379 on Amazon Canada - that’s a cool CA$96 off its usual price.

If you’ve had your eye on adding a flexible, rugged action camera to your kit, this is one of those deals that actually delivers real value.

What makes this a standout deal is not just the discount, but what you’re getting in the bundle. The Essential Combo gives you more than just the camera - you’ll get mounting accessories, extra batteries, and possibly a carrying case or protective housing, depending on the exact package. That means it’s ready to hit the ground running for your adventures.

In terms of performance, the Osmo Action 5 Pro holds its own. You get impressive specs in a compact, robust body - high frame-rate video, good stabilization, rugged build quality for outdoor and action use, plus useful features like horizon leveling and durable waterproofing (with added housing). For vloggers, adventurers, and creators who need a camera that can keep up, this model offers serious utility.

User reports and early reviews highlight how the camera performs reliably in challenging settings - bright sunlight, fast movement, and transitional lighting. The combo’s included accessories help make it more usable out of the box (mounts, spare battery, etc.). Naturally, as with any action cam, low-light performance can’t match bigger sensor systems, and battery life under 8K or high frame rate shooting will need judicious management.

Still, at CA$379, this is a deal that’s hard to overlook. You’re getting a capable, durable action cam plus essentials, for a lot less than full retail. But deals like this are often fleeting - Amazon could reverse the price, or stock might be limited. If this one’s been on your radar, now’s a solid time to act.