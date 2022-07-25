The best camera for streaming on Twitch, Mixer and Facebook Live

Picking the best camera for streaming is crucial if you want to see success – or, at the very least, see the best video quality – on platforms like Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

Obviously you can stick with the native camera on your laptop or desktop computer, but don't kid yourself – the results won't be a patch on what you can expect from the best cameras for streaming.

Both the video and audio quality are significantly better on a dedicated device, which won't just elevate your content – it will hopefully increase your viewership, too.

That's why we've put together this guide to help you choose the best camera for streaming. There are two predominant categories, so we've divided our recommendations into two main sections.

First we have webcams that plug straight into your computer and are a super simple way to stream. If you purely want a camera for streaming or video calls on your computer, these are ideal – but if you want one that you can also use to take photos and video, check out the cameras and camcorder section. Both kinds of cameras have pros and cons, so you'll just have to decide what is most important to you.

We've included a range of options that vary significantly in price and specs, so that there are budget options and high-end choices. While you do generally get more features the more you pay, every camera on this list will do an amazing job at capturing live streams.

Most cameras here come with a pretty decent built-in mic, but to get the very best out of your audio it would be a good idea to pick up one of the best microphones for vlogging (opens in new tab) as well. You might also want to think about getting a ring light (opens in new tab) or an LED panel (opens in new tab) so that your video is well lit. However, if you can only afford to get a mic or a light, we suggest you go for the mic.

Now that so many people stream content, it's harder to stand out but investing in the right kit will definitely make your videos more enjoyable to watch. Either jump to the section you need or scroll through the list to find out what makes a good webcam…

The best camera for streaming in 2022

Streaming webcams

1. Logitech C922 Pro This versatile webcam is the best camera for streaming all-round Specifications Resolution: 1080p recording, 720p live streaming Frame rate: 30fps at 1080p, 60fps at 720p Field of view: 78 degrees Size: 44 x 95 x 71mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Dell Consumer UK (opens in new tab) View at Laptops Direct (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Can fit to monitor or tripod + Optional background removal + Full-HD streaming + Stereo microphones Reasons to avoid - No external mic support - Fairly expensive

We think the best camera for streaming right now is the Logitech C922. This is a standout choice for anyone either getting into streaming for the first time, or who wants to upgrade from the webcam they already have. It clips neatly onto the top of your television or PC monitor, or can be attached to a tripod if you want to get more creative with your angles and framing. The camera shoots and streams live in 1080p Full HD resolution at 30 frames per second, and there's also a ‘hyperfast’ mode for streaming 720p at 60fps.

Dual microphones create stereo audio so you don’t really need to both with a separate microphone, and the camera comes with an 18.5cm tall tripod. The lens offers a 78-degree wide view, and it comes with a free three-month license for Xsplit streaming software. Also check our guide to the Best Logitech webcam (opens in new tab)s.

Read more: Logitech C922 Pro review (opens in new tab)

2. Elgato Facecam A simple, high-quality webcam that also offers pleasing depth of control Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 60fps at 1080p Field of view: 82 degrees Size: 58 x 80 x 48 mm Connectivity: USB 3.0, USB-C Weight: 103g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Currys (opens in new tab) View at Scan (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Uncompressed 1080p video + Good settings control Reasons to avoid - No built-in mic - And it’s pricey already

The Elgato Facecam is a relative newcomer to the streaming circuit, placing a firm emphasis on accessible, high-quality content. It shoots video at a streaming-friendly resolution of 1080p, uncompressed, with a 60p frame rate. The default image it produces is bright – some might call it overexposed – but if it’s not to your taste then it’s easy enough to fix the settings with Elgato’s Camera Hub software.

In other respects, the camera is pretty simple. The focus is fixed, and in a move that seems surprising but makes sense once you think about it, there’s no on-board mic. Elagto’s reasoning being that anyone who’s willing to spend almost $200 on a streaming camera probably isn’t planning to use a crappy on-board mic, and either has or is going to acquire their own. Fair enough, though this does mean you have to factor in the cost of a mic on top of the already slightly chunky asking price. See our full Elgato FaceCam review (opens in new tab).

Read more: Elgato Facecam review (opens in new tab)

3. Razer Kiyo The best webcam with integrated light, great for Full HD video recording Specifications Resolution: 1080p or 720p Frame rate: 30fps at 1080p, 60fps at 720p Field of view: 90 degrees Size: 69 x 69 x 48mm Weight: 200g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Currys (opens in new tab) View at Razer (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Full HD resolution at 30fps + Integrated multi-step LED light ring Reasons to avoid - No external audio support - Out of stock in most places

Lighting is a crucial part of video production, and you’ll want to make sure your face is brightly and evenly lit when streaming. You can invest in standalone lighting to help achieve this, but on a tight budget you could be better off with the Razer Kiyo, which has its own integrated light ring made up of 12 LEDs. The light ring surrounds the camera and its brightness can be adjusted; the lights offer up to 10 Lux of brightness at a distance of one metre, with a color temperature of 5600K. As well as brightening your face, the light should also help prevent your face from mirroring reflections of gameplay from your screen, making for a more professional look.

As for the camera itself, the Razer Kiyo streams at 1080p Full HD resolution at 30 frames per second (the gold standard for streaming at this price range), and a 60fps at 720p option is also available. Although a little larger than some other streaming cameras, the Kiyo still clips neatly to the top of your PC display. See our full Razer Kiyo review (opens in new tab).

Read more: Razer Kiyo review (opens in new tab)

4. Logitech Streamcam Designed for streamers, this webcam does everything you need Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 60fps at 1080p Field of view: 78 degrees Size: 58 x 66 x 48 mm Connectivity: USB-C Weight: 150g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Laptops Direct (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Auto-framing feature + Flexible mounting options + Excellent image quality Reasons to avoid - Non-detachable USB-C cable

While the Logitech C922 Pro (see below) has staked out a place as a near-ubiquitous camera for conferences and the like, the Logitech Streamcam is a newer model that’s pitched directly towards streamers. Its video quality is excellent, with 1080p 60fps footage that looks excellent. You’ll have no reason to worry about your streaming quality once this camera is up and running – the auto framing and exposure features keep you centered and keep the image balanced for a pleasing output. You can also install the Logitech Capture software, available for Windows or Mac, to further streamline the process.

The cuboid Logitech Streamcam looks pretty chic and comes with a range of mounting options including a diddy desktop tripod, which makes it easy to put the camera at exactly the angle you want it. Our only real gripe is the fact that the USB-C cable is both short and non-detachable, meaning you can’t simply replace it with a longer one of your own. This does diminish positioning versatility a bit, but it’s a small strike against an excellent streaming camera.

Read more: Logitech Streamcam review (opens in new tab)

5. Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 The best camera for streaming if you're on a tight budget Specifications Resolution: 720p Frame rate: 30fps Field of view: 60 degrees Size: 44 x 39 x 109mm Weight: 90.7g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Currys (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Low price + Simple plug-and-play functionality + High-definition streaming Reasons to avoid - Only 720p - Several years old now

A budget option, the HD-3000 by Microsoft proves you can start streaming without having to shell out the big bucks. This webcam is limited to 720p HD resolution at 30 frames per second, but that’s still high definition and will be perfectly acceptable when viewed on a mobile device like a smartphone. The camera offers automatic face tracking, and low-light adjustment, has a built-in microphone, and claims to attach to all types of computer monitor.

There is also a digital zoom function, although we would advise against using this, because the 720p resolution, while acceptable when viewed normally, doesn’t provide enough pixels for images to remain sharp when zoomed in. Finally, there is a manual focus option for making sure the image stays exactly the way you want it – we prefer this, as autofocus can have a habit of incorrectly adjusting in some lighting conditions, taking you out of focus.

Read more: Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 review (opens in new tab)

6. MEVO Start Best PTZ streaming camera Specifications Resolution: 1080p Zoom/digital: Digital zoom Frame rate: 30fps at 1080p Field of view: 84 degrees Size: 34 x 75 x 87mm Connectivity: Wi-Fi (NDI), USB-C, 3.5mm mic Weight: 232g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Maplin UK (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Pan, tilt & zoom facility + Simple smartphone software + Compact and easy to carry Reasons to avoid - You need Mevo Plus for 4K

With a dedicated and easy-to-use phone app, the Mevo is a purpose built streaming camera that enables you to pan, tilt and zoom during your recordings. The camera is controlled via a Wi-Fi connection or a personal hotspot so that you can live stream wherever you are. The Mevo Start follows on from the Mevo Plus released in 2018 but bears the qualities of a polished, second-generation model.

This tiny camera is capable of shooting at either an 84-degree width or I can crop in and track your face. It also records your live stream to a Micro SD card so if something does go wrong you've always got a backup. There is also a built-in mic that uses Fraunhofer upHear Spatial Processing but you could also record sound via your phone or a 3.5mm mic.

In terms of operation, the app is not only easy to use and connect to standard streaming platforms (Facebook, Youtube, any RTMP), but offers extensive picture adjustments – either preset or manual. A paid subscription will allow you to stream to multiple platforms at once, and add live graphics.

If you’re looking to take your streaming channels on the road, this device gives you the power to broadcast anywhere, wirelessly, with impressive sound quality. You can keep going for up to 6 hours on a single charge, too.

• Best PTZ cameras (opens in new tab)

7. PlayStation 5 HD Camera Got a PS5? Then you need this camera to stream! Specifications Resolution: 1080p Size: 198 x 121 x 70mm Weight: 317.5g Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Currys (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + The only native PlayStation 5 camera + 1080p output + Built-in background removal Reasons to avoid - Not compatible with PlayStation VR

If you're a PlayStation 5 gamer keen to stream, then you're going to want to checkout the PlayStation 5 HD Camera as it's the only native option at the moment. You can use the existing PS4 camera via an adapter, but it's limited to 720p resolution and doesn't feature the cool tricks that the new one possesses. This includes built-in background removal tools, so you can crop your background or even remove it entirely automatically if using a green screen. The PS5 HD Camera integrates seamlessly with the console – simply hit the 'create' button on the DualSense control pad and you can start recording or livestreaming video, offering picture-in-picture broadcasting so you can present content on your preferred platform, such as Twitch and YouTube (opens in new tab).

Cameras and camcorders

8. GoPro Hero10 Black A versatile action camera that also offers high-quality live streaming Specifications Resolution: 5.3K Ultra HD with HDR (streaming limited to 1080p) Frame rate: Up to 60fps at 5.3K and 120fps at 4K Field of view: Up to 132 degrees Size: 71 x 55 x 33.6mm Weight: 153g Today's Best Deals View at GoPro UK (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Rugged and compact design + Voice control + Front-facing screen Reasons to avoid - Expensive if only used for streaming

An action camera might not be your first choice when looking for a streaming camera, but bear with us. You might not need the GoPro Hero10 Black’s waterproofing, tough design, or ability to attach to bike handlebars and surfboards, but what you are investing in here is image quality and ease of use.

With a front-facing screen to help with framing shots, the Hero10 Black’s live streaming resolution reaches 1080p resolution (the same as the GoPro Hero9 Black (opens in new tab)). It works with YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Profiles and Facebook Pages. However, the real plus is its ability to stream with arguably its key feature engaged: HyperSmooth 4.0 image stabilization. That means live-streaming super-fast action sequences is on!

Used as an action camera it reaches an incredible 5.3K resolution. An ‘mod’ called the Max Lens Mod brings an ultra wide 155º field of view as well as some alluring 360º modes pioneered by the GoPro Max (opens in new tab), including 360º horizon lock – allowing the camera to be rotated through 360º – and an ultra-wide 155º Max SuperView mode in 2.7K 60 fps.

For more options in this range, take a look at our guide to the best GoPro cameras (opens in new tab).

Read more: GoPro Hero10 Black review (opens in new tab)

9. Sony A7 III A full-frame mirrorless system that makes a superb camera for streaming Specifications Resolution: Ultra HD 4K Frame rate: Up to 120fps in Full HD Field of view: N/A (35mm sensor, body only) Size: 126.9 x 95.6 x 73.7mm Weight: 650g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Record and stream simultaneously + Interchangeable lenses + Full-frame 35mm sensor Reasons to avoid - Very pricey... - You'll have to buy a lens as well

If you're looking to seriously increase the quality of your streaming, a high-end full-frame mirrorless camera like the Sony A7 III will fit the bill. This powerful shooter can record and stream high-quality footage simultaneously, and thanks to its FE mount, is compatible with some seriously impressive lenses. This is the perfect pairing with the gorgeous 4K UHD footage the camera produces.

As well as the big-ticket headline features, the A7 III also has some welcome quality-of-life features that are particularly good for streamers. For instance, it's possible to charge the battery in-camera via USB, which makes it much easier to give the camera a quick shot of juice if you're out and about.

Read more: Sony A7 III review (opens in new tab)

10. DJI Action 2 The best webcam with integrated light, great for Full HD video recording Specifications Resolution: 4K (streaming limited to 1080p) Frame rate: Up to 120fps at 4K Field of view: Up to 155 degrees Size: 39 x 39 x 23mm Weight: 57g Today's Best Deals View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Image stabilization + Dual touchscreen interface + Versatility across use cases Reasons to avoid - Dual touchscreen pack is more expensive - Limited streaming services with guided setup

As a streaming tool, the Action 2 is very neat. If you have your phone to hand, you can take the 39 x 39 x 23mm camera, connect it to the DJI Mimo app, and initiate a stream. The camera itself is waterproof to 10m so you can splash it around a bit. The camera’s excellent image stabilization will still work during a stream, so you can also broadcast action live.

The versatile little square also makes a more traditionally vlogging-friendly device with its modular front touchscreen unit attached (it happens almost magically by magnet). The 1 / 1.7” sensor provides a good image and the 2.4 or 5GHz wi-fi ensures a clean signal, while a front-facing screen makes lining up the shot easier as well as bolstering battery life; even together both parts are smaller and lighter than a GoPro.

YouTube, Facebook, and RTMP set-up steps are covered in DJI’s initial software, updates may add more. You can also use the camera as a webcam for desktop-run livestreams, and for the professionally inclined DJI’s spatial microphones (built into secondary modules).

Read more: DJI Action 2 review (opens in new tab)

11. Sigma fp Full-frame depth of field and interchangeable lenses over USB! Specifications Resolution: Up to 4K Frame rate: Up to 60fps Field of view: N/A Size: 112.6 x 69.9 x 45.3mm Weight: 422g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + USB connection + Full-frame sensor + Interchangeable lenses Reasons to avoid - A very expensive pure webcam! - Lens costs extra

It may seem a very leftfield recommendation, but the Sigma fp has an ace up its sleeve – it works natively as a webcam over USB, meaning that you don't need to invest in an additional HDMI capture card to use it. Of course, you do have to invest much more in the camera itself, but this can work both ways; since the Sigma fp is a highly modifiable, modular system, it can replace your webcam, your 'proper' camera and your video camera. So if you stream, shoot and film, this could be the ideal purchase.

The key benefit, of course, is the ability to achieve a cinematic look on your livestreams by taking advantage of the full-frame sensor's depth of field capability, as well as the choice of any lens you want. If you want to use an f/1.2 lens for bokehlicious blur and tip-top low light performance, now you can – and it will certainly make your streams stand out from the crowd. Yes, it's expensive, but the cheers you receive for your image quality might pay dividends!

Something else to note: Sigma has released a successor to this camera, the Sigma fp L. While we were pretty impressed by this camera in our full review (opens in new tab), we're sticking with the Sigma fp as our streaming recommendation, as it's much cheaper and does everything a streamer needs – and then some!

Read more: Sigma fp review (opens in new tab)

12. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Canon's slick and sophisticated compact is a hit with YouTubers Specifications Resolution: 4K UHD at 30p Frame rate: Up to 120fps at 1080p Field of view: N/A (24-100mm equiv. focal length) Size: 105 x 61 x 41mm Weight: 304g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4K video, no crop + Easy to set up streaming Reasons to avoid - Can't change lenses - Pricey for a compact

If you want to improve the quality of your livestreams and also have a camera that can be used for photography, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is a great choice. It's one of the most popular cameras when it comes to vlogging thanks to its front-facing screen and the addition of livestreaming capabilities makes it even more desirable.

You can shoot high-quality 4k with no crop, it has a 24-100mm lens which offers a versatile shooting range and there is also a 3.5mm port for connecting an external microphone. One of the downsides of the G7 X III is there isn't a viewfinder so you'll have to rely on the LCD screen but if you're using it mainly or streaming, this won't be an issue.

Read more: Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III review (opens in new tab)

13. Panasonic HC-V770 A highly regarded, Full HD camcorder perfect for Twitch or YouTube Specifications Resolution: 1080p with HDR Frame rate: Up to 120fps at 1080p, or up to 240fps with interpolated software Field of view: N/A (4.08-81.6mm focal length) Size: 65 x 139 x 73mm Weight: 354g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Flip-out display for self-framing + High 120fps frame rate at 1080p + Can connect smartphone as second camera Reasons to avoid - No 4K option - Manual focus tricky for beginners

The Panasonic HC-V770 (opens in new tab) camcorder is a highly regarded in streaming and YouTuber circles, thanks to its compact design, ease of use, and HDR video shooting at 1080p Full HD. There’s 20x optical zooming, so you can frame your video perfectly without any loss in video quality or resolution, and a 3.5mm audio jack means you can attach an external microphone for improved audio quality. The camera has a flip-out display so you can see yourself while filming, it attaches to any industry-standard tripod, and live Full HD video is sent through the HDMI port.

Finally, a smart feature of the Panasonic HC-V770 is that a smartphone can be wireless connected and used as a second camera. That way, you could use the camcorder as your main camera, then have a smartphone shooting a second angle – over the shoulder, for example.

What to look for in the best cameras for streaming

Between cameras, lighting and audio equipment, it can be easy to quickly rack up an expensive bill when investing in good livestreaming equipment. However, the best camera for streaming definitely doesn't need to break the bank. While it's essential to have a certain level of production value (which all of the cameras on this list fulfill), pricey lights and fancy backdrops aren't going to be the deciding factor on whether or not your audience tune in – they're there to watch you after all!

If you're working with a smaller budget, then a basic webcam (opens in new tab) such as the Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 is perfect, with 720p HD video that's great for being viewed on a camera phone (opens in new tab).

However, if you have a little more cash to play with, then you might want to take a look at the Logitech C922 Pro, which is a standout choice for anyone wanting stream in 1080p Full HD. This livestreaming camera isn't overly expensive, but packs a lot of bang for its buck. Alternatively, you might also want to take a look at 4K cameras, cameras with zoom and slow-motion and – the gold standard of streaming cameras – one with an audio input option. This means that you'll be able to connect an external microphone (opens in new tab), which will help boost your audio quality.

However, if you're obsessed with image quality and you only want the best for your audience, then why not consider investing in a mirrorless or DSLR camera. Up until as recently as last year, streaming with an interchangeable lens camera was a little complicated, but now most manufacturers have provided firmware updates that turn cameras into USB webcams (opens in new tab), including the Canon EOS R (opens in new tab). The Sigma fp (opens in new tab) was actually one of the first "proper cameras" that could be used natively as a webcam without an HDMI capture card, but now the streaming world is your oyster!

Another interesting option that you might want to consider is an action camera (opens in new tab) such as the DJI Osmo Action (opens in new tab) and the GoPro Hero9 Black (opens in new tab). Both of these cameras feature a front-facing display that makes it easy for users to frame themselves and see what their viewers will see. Camcorders (opens in new tab) have a similar function as well, featuring articulating displays that are incredibly helpful for streaming. If you are looking for a permanent installation, for a church or theater say, then a more professional option is a PTZ camera (opens in new tab) with a built-in motorized head and zoom.

When you're investing in your new livestreaming camera, it's worth remembering that many cameras can't actually stream at the same resolution that they're capable of recording at. For example, some cameras may be able to record in 4K Ultra HD, but are only able to output 1080p Full HD when being used to stream.

Another feature that you might want to keep an eye out for is automatic background deletion. This is where a camera gives you the ability to cut yourself out of video footage and replace your background with anything you like. Lighting is also a key element that you’ll want to keep in mind. You might want to invest in one of the best ring lights (opens in new tab) for added production value, but it’s worth noting that the Razer Kiyo actually has its own integrated LED light ring.

Ultimately, you’ll have to decide what features are most important to you – and how much you’re happy to spend to get them. If you’re just starting out, we’d recommend investing in a more affordable option while you build up your audience. However, if you’re looking to upgrade your kit, then it might be time to pick up an action cam, a camcorder, a mirrorless camera (opens in new tab) or a DSLR (opens in new tab) to give you even more creative control over your streaming.

