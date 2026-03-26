The Canon R50 V gets its FIRST price drop to $619 at Adorama
Canon’s creator-focused R50 V just got cheaper – and it’s a no-brainer buy
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There’s a growing trend in cameras built specifically for creators, and right now, one of the most compelling options just got even more tempting.
The Canon EOS R50 V has dropped to just $619 at Adorama, down from $719, saving you a clean $100 on a camera that’s designed from the ground up for modern content creation.
For anyone stepping into video or upgrading their hybrid setup, this feels like a smart move at the right time.
The Canon EOS R50 V is a compact, video-first mirrorless camera built for creators, offering sharp 4K recording, fast autofocus, and intuitive features that make shooting content effortless.
At its heart, the EOS R50 V is Canon fully embracing the creator market. It pairs a 24.2MP APS-C sensor with the DIGIC X processor to deliver sharp stills and clean, detailed 4K video. This is very much a video-first camera, with features like oversampled 4K, Canon Log 3, and dependable autofocus that tracks people, animals, and movement with ease. It’s less about simply taking photos and more about giving you the tools to create polished, engaging content.
What makes it stand out is how thoughtfully it’s been designed for the way people actually shoot today. A vertical tripod mount, a front-facing record button, and a fully articulating screen all make a real difference when you’re filming yourself. It feels like Canon has genuinely paid attention to what creators need, resulting in a camera that’s straightforward and comfortable to use, whether you’re shooting for YouTube, TikTok, or anything in between.
Even with its compact build, there’s plenty of power here. You get useful video features like slow and fast shooting modes, solid connectivity for live streaming, and access to Canon’s RF lens system, which opens up a lot of creative options. It’s also light enough to carry all day without thinking twice, which is exactly what you want from a camera you’ll be using regularly.
At $619, it lands in a really appealing spot for anyone looking to step up their video without spending at a professional level. The $100 saving might not be record-breaking, but it’s a dependable discount on a camera that consistently delivers more than you’d expect for the price. If you’ve been considering it, this feels like a good time to make the move.
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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