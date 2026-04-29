Leitz Cine expands Hektor lens range with Fujifilm GFX camera compatibility

Leitz Cine has expanded the creative possibilities of its Hektor mirrorless prime lens range with the introduction of a new interchangeable Fujifilm G mount, bringing the German manufacturer’s distinctive cinema optics to Fujifilm’s larger-format camera system.

The move opens the door for filmmakers and photographers working with Fujifilm’s G mount cameras, including the GFX Eterna 55 extra-large format cine camera and the GFX100 series of mirrorless digital cameras, to pair their systems with Leitz Cine’s increasingly popular Hektor lenses. For those already invested in the range, the new mount offers a welcome level of flexibility, allowing the lenses to move more easily between camera ecosystems.

(Image credit: Leitz Cine)

Customers will be able to purchase Hektor lenses directly with the Fujifilm G mount fitted, or buy the G mount separately and change it themselves. Leitz Cine says the mount change is relatively quick and simple, requiring only a few tools, making the system particularly appealing to creators who regularly work across different camera platforms. The Hektor line is also available in Sony E, Leica L, Canon RF, and Nikon Z mounts.

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“As formats and camera systems continue to evolve, we are happy to be working with so many manufacturers to ensure that the creatives using their cameras have access to some of the most exciting new lenses like the Leitz Hektor series,” said Rainer Hercher, Managing Director of Leitz Cine.

(Image credit: Leitz Cine)

Although the Hektor lenses were originally designed for full-frame coverage, they produce a much larger image circle, making them a natural fit for the expanding world of larger-format image capture. While not every focal length can be used in full-sensor open gate mode on Fujifilm GFX systems, the lenses are said to support traditional cinema aspect ratios, with only minimal edge cropping required on the widest focal lengths.