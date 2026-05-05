It's 15 years old, but the Canon EOS 1100D is an absolute bargain

The humble Canon EOS 1100D (aka the Rebel T3 in North America and the Kiss X50 in Asia) was hardly a technical marvel even when it launched 15 years ago.

With a 12.2MP APS-C sensor, it won't even give 2026's beginner cameras a run in the specs stakes. But one area in which it gives today's cameras a run for their money, quite literally, is price.

The Canon EOS 1100D is available used for just $70 at MPB in the US and just £60 at MPB UK. Yes, a Canon DSLR for $70 / £60 – all of a sudden, the 1100D becomes very interesting!

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As the summer season approaches, the cameras on my shelf are getting nervous at the knockabout adventures that await them. Being jostled at festivals, braving the elements (and thieves) on vacations, getting thrown in the back of the car on spontaneous outings…

Honestly, I'm not sure that I want to put my EOS R5 through any of that. But the Canon EOS 1100D as a "burner camera" means I can take a proper camera with me without having to worry.

The Canon EOS 1100D was also known as the Rebel T3 in the US and the Kiss X50 in Japan (Image credit: Canon)

Sure, I'll lose the crazy-good autofocus and lightning-fast burst speed – and obviously the resolution is going to take a hit. But I'm planning to use the Canon EOS 1100D as a glorified stunt camera for the summer – I can live without all those things.

The 12.2MP sensor only has 9 points (with a single cross-type in the middle) and a maximum sensitivity of ISO6400. But that's perfectly fine for me, plus I still get Canon's brilliant color science – and 12.2MP is more than enough for social media anyway.

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And the thing is, even though it's from 2015, the Canon EOS 1100D still takes a great photograph. I would challenge anyone to pick it out of a lineup without pixel peeping.

The APS-C sensor enables you to achieve beautifully shallow depth of field, especially with an ideal companion lens like the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 – which is available for $82 in the US or just £52 in the UK.

In fact, even if you're not looking for a knockabout camera, the Canon EOS 1100D is still a very appealing first camera for anyone on a budget – it's got everything you need to learn photography, but without the price tag of today's mirrorless marvels.

For £112, this is an absolute no-brainer purchase for me this summer – no more having to worry about my expensive camera getting smashed in a mosh pit or stolen on a city break!

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