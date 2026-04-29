DJI has dropped a new teaser for a release on May 7, and the photography community is already in full detective mode.

The short clip has the tagline "Wonders in your Palm," a tantalizing silhouetted clip. The photography community has immediately begun examining the clip for details and comparing it to previous DJI releases to get an idea what to expect.

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What are we looking at in the clip posted to DJI's social feeds?

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It could be anything, from a new version of the DJI Motion Controller seen with DJI's best FPV drones, like the Avata 360.

Many DJI devices, after all, feature an apparently simple arrangement of control buttons like this, including the DJI Pocket 3 and Pocket 4. Or gimbals that do similar jobs; just look at the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P. All, of course, tuck more control options elsewhere, and we might be missing something in the dark.

Certainly, I've read some weird and wonderful suggestions from a broad range of sources. Some of my favorite, I admit, don't seem that likely. One commentator on the official DJI YouTube account suggests that it might be a mini shaver, and @alexkarl1967 sarcastically jokes, "Oh wonderful, an MP3 player with radio, thank you DJI."

On Instagram, boyanoo suggested it might be a DJI tamagotchi!

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Several viewers identify the device seen in the hand as a remote, and – watching as an experienced tech expert – it's hard to dispute that.

It looks a lot like the Osmo Action GPS Bluetooth Remote Controller – the remote controller for DJI's existing action cameras (like the Osmo Action 6). In this case, though, at the beginning of the animation, we see something that looks like a handle...

That would make the most popular online guess – some kind of Osmo Mobile variant (8 Pro?) the most logical.

If we're looking at a handle with a remote, this would likely be a new or revised product. Handles exist on a lot of DJI devices, of course, which don't have remotes.

A remote wouldn't make sense on a drone controller (that's a remote device already), but on nearly anything else it does. There are some hopeful guesses looking for a Ronin RS 5 Pro – but check the recent RS 5 review – it is quite 'Pro' already.

In the meantime, do check our guide to the best phone gimbals and the best camera gimbals.