SAVE $400 on the Canon EOS R5 Mark II at B&H right now
Canon’s mighty EOS R5 Mark II just dropped to $3,999 at B&H
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The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has dropped to $3,999 at B&H, down from $4,399, which means you are saving a cool $400 on one of Canon’s most impressive full-frame mirrorless cameras. For anyone who has been waiting for the right moment to invest in a body that can comfortably handle just about anything you throw at it, this feels like a seriously tempting deal.
The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that blends high-resolution 45MP stills with serious speed and advanced video performance, making it a brilliant all-rounder for demanding creators.
What makes the R5 Mark II so appealing is that it is not simply an update for the sake of it. Canon has built it around a new 45MP stacked sensor, and that immediately tells you this is a camera designed for photographers and hybrid creators who want speed, resolution, and responsiveness all in one very polished package. It feels like a body made for people who do not want to compromise.
In practical terms, this is a camera with some serious horsepower. The EOS R5 Mark II can shoot at up to 30fps, and it also brings Canon’s increasingly intelligent autofocus performance into the mix, giving you a camera that is just as comfortable shooting action and wildlife as it is portraits, commercial work, or high-end travel content. That is a big part of why this deal feels so strong.
There is also a clear hybrid edge here, which only adds to the value. The R5 Mark II can capture 8K60p Raw video, so this is not a camera that only shines for stills photographers. It is a proper multimedia tool, and for creators who need one body to cover high-resolution images, advanced autofocus, and professional-level video, it really does tick a lot of boxes.
At $3,999, this is still a premium camera, of course, but it now feels far more realistic for photographers who have been sitting on the fence. A $400 saving on a body this capable is not the kind of discount you just brush past, especially when you are getting a camera that sits right near the top of Canon’s mirrorless lineup in terms of all-round performance and ambition.
Put simply, if you have been eyeing the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, this is a very good time to make your move. You are getting a hugely capable full-frame mirrorless camera with the kind of speed, detail, and hybrid power that makes it a genuine do-it-all machine, and with $400 off at B&H, the value looks even better.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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