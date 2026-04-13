Canon’s mighty EOS R5 Mark II just dropped to $3,999 at B&H

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has dropped to $3,999 at B&H, down from $4,399, which means you are saving a cool $400 on one of Canon’s most impressive full-frame mirrorless cameras. For anyone who has been waiting for the right moment to invest in a body that can comfortably handle just about anything you throw at it, this feels like a seriously tempting deal.

What makes the R5 Mark II so appealing is that it is not simply an update for the sake of it. Canon has built it around a new 45MP stacked sensor, and that immediately tells you this is a camera designed for photographers and hybrid creators who want speed, resolution, and responsiveness all in one very polished package. It feels like a body made for people who do not want to compromise.

In practical terms, this is a camera with some serious horsepower. The EOS R5 Mark II can shoot at up to 30fps, and it also brings Canon’s increasingly intelligent autofocus performance into the mix, giving you a camera that is just as comfortable shooting action and wildlife as it is portraits, commercial work, or high-end travel content. That is a big part of why this deal feels so strong.

There is also a clear hybrid edge here, which only adds to the value. The R5 Mark II can capture 8K60p Raw video, so this is not a camera that only shines for stills photographers. It is a proper multimedia tool, and for creators who need one body to cover high-resolution images, advanced autofocus, and professional-level video, it really does tick a lot of boxes.

At $3,999, this is still a premium camera, of course, but it now feels far more realistic for photographers who have been sitting on the fence. A $400 saving on a body this capable is not the kind of discount you just brush past, especially when you are getting a camera that sits right near the top of Canon’s mirrorless lineup in terms of all-round performance and ambition.

Put simply, if you have been eyeing the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, this is a very good time to make your move. You are getting a hugely capable full-frame mirrorless camera with the kind of speed, detail, and hybrid power that makes it a genuine do-it-all machine, and with $400 off at B&H, the value looks even better.