HP’s new 7-inch touchscreen film scanner makes our favorite easy-to-use digitizer even more convenient

C+A Global has just launched the HP FilmScan 7" Touch Screen Film Scanner – bringing a new supersized screen to our top film scanner for ease of use.

Following on from the popular HP FilmScan 5" Touch Screen Film Scanner, this new model keeps the same beginner-friendly approach but swaps the 5-inch display for a much larger, adjustable 7-inch touchscreen.

That might sound like a small tweak, but for anyone who has spent hours feeding old negatives through a scanner, a bigger screen for previewing, navigating menus, and making quick edits can make a real difference.

Like its predecessor, the FilmScan 7 is designed for simplicity rather than professional lab-level workflows. It supports 35mm (135), 110, and 126 negatives and slides, and allows users to make basic adjustments, such as brightness and color tweaks, directly on the device without needing a computer. There’s also an HDMI output, so you can view scans on a larger display.

In our review of the 5-inch HP FilmScan model, we praised it as one of the easiest ways to “get your old negs and slides out of the shoebox and into the digital realm.” It delivered solid results from its 13MP sensor and, crucially, removed much of the intimidation factor that can come with dedicated film scanners.

In DCW’s guide to the best film scanners, we highlight higher-end options like the Plustek OpticFilm 8200i SE for those seeking maximum resolution and archival quality – but not everyone needs that level of scanning. For many photographers, especially those rediscovering old family albums, ease of use and speed matter more than ultimate sharpness.

The HP FilmScan 7" doesn’t reinvent the film digitizing formula, but its larger screen should hopefully make it more comfortable. And for casual users looking for a straightforward, all-in-one way to digitize film at home, this might be the new best choice for ease of use.