Nikon has just released the first firmware update for the Nikon ZR, its newest cinema camera co-developed with Red.

Firmware version 1.10 introduces several new features to the ZR, most notably a "significant increase” in maximum recording time – which applies to ProRes 422 HQ, H.265 and H.264 formats, but requires an external power supply.

Nikon says the new firmware, which also brings Bluetooth timecode synchronization, improved exposure monitoring and an energy saving feature, gives filmmakers a productivity boost.

Nikon ZR firmware version 1.10 download

You can download the latest update for Windows and MacOS here, and you can read the update manual here.

I’d say hold off updating to version 1.10 for a couple of weeks to ensure there are no hiccups with the new firmware.

Keep an eye on Nikon community forums and social media, as well Digital Camera World for any issues.

“Significantly increased” maximum recording time

The eyeball grabber in this firmware update, and one which will particularly appeal to events and documentary filmmakers, is the new maximum continuous recording time.

Nikon says this is “significant” and I’d have to agree. It jumps from 125 minutes to 360 minutes (6 hours) and covers the major codecs including ProRes 4:2:2 HQ 10-bit (MOV), H.265 10-bit (MOV), H.265 8-bit (MOV) and H.264 8-bit (MP4).

For those who don’t know, a codec is a software technology that compresses large raw video and audio data into a smaller format for efficient storage and transmission.

As great as all this sounds, there is some slick marketing going on here and, as always, the catch is stuffed away in the small print at the very end of the announcement.

Firstly, there are slow-motion, high-definition recording restrictions. But more importantly, you’ll need an external power supply, such as a portable battery, to benefit from the new maximum continuous recording limit.

Firmware version 1.10 increases LUTs that can be viewed while importing from a memory card (Image credit: Nikon)

Multicamera production upgrade

As noted, the ZR also gets Bluetooth timecode synchronization. Timecode synchronization stamps a unique, frame-accurate numerical code onto audio and video files so that multiple cameras can be aligned in post-production.

Bluetooth timecode synchronization means no more connecting cameras to each other with physical cables, while also expanding compatibility to devices without dedicated timecode ports.

Metadata is also directly embedded, which simplifies things post-production.

The timecode focus isn’t all on Bluetooth, though, as Nikon says the firmware update also makes wired synchronization more efficient.

Now the ZR can be synched with other devices via the external microphone/line input connector.

Another firmware 1.10 update is file naming similar to that of Red cameras to "enhance production workflows" (Image credit: Nikon)

Other new features worth mentioning

Nikon says it’ll now be easier to avoid unintentional clipping, thanks to a warning line function indicating the maximum brightness level in the histogram or waveform monitor.

From the setup menu you can now also select to keep the power-on lamp lit at all times when the camera is on.

This enables you to check if the camera is turned on even when the monitor is closed, in theory preventing unintentional battery drain.

To summarize, if you don’t already have one, you’ll have to fork out for an external power supply to capitalize on the increased maximum continuous recording time, which is the big benefit of firmware version 1.10.

All in all, it looks like the new firmware should give filmmakers a welcome boost to their workflows – especially in post-production.

