Got a Nikon Z9? This update fixes a fatal flaw in the autofocus system

Nikon has released an essential firmware update for the flagship Nikon Z9 that corrects a critical issue.

Firmware version 5.31 fixes an issue where the focus point leaves the subject immediately after tracking has started when AF-area mode is set to 3D-tracking for photos or to Subject-tracking AF for video.

The Nikon Z9 has faced a few autofocus issues since launch, but the manufacturer has strived to improve the AF performance with various firmware updates – and v5.31 continues this trend.

Nikon Z9 firmware v5.31 download

You can download the latest update from the Nikon website, along with the update manual:

Windows download

Mac OS download

Supplementary firmware update manual

My advice is to hold off downloading v5.31 for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter, and for Nikon to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World and we'll alert you to any problems.

What exactly is the Z9 AF issue that v5.31 fixes?

The Z9’s algorithmically-powered AF system can stop tracking the subject immediately after detecting it, much to users’ frustration, and affects both stills and video.

For stills (single photos), this can happen when the AF area mode is set to 3D-tracking. The Z9 has a trio of main focus modes for stills: AF-S for single, static subjects, AF-C for moving subjects, and M for manual focus, where you adjust focus using the lens focus ring.

Within the AF mode come sub AF area modes, which determine how exactly the subject is identified and tracked. The 3D-tracking area mode locks onto a subject and tracks it throughout the frame, ideal for sports and music photography.

For video, the AF issue can arise when using the AF-F mode in combination with the Subject-tracking AF sub-mode.

AF-F is the other main Z9 focus mode and is only available for video. It enables you to lock focus on a specific point by half-pressing the shutter.

This is especially useful for self-filming, as you can lock focus on yourself and move around, and the Z9 should keep you in focus.

The latest firmware update brings small but important changes to the Z9’s autofocus and will be particularly welcomed by vloggers and fast-action shooters.

