Fujifilm X-E5 gets its first firmware update with security boosts and Instax support

Fujifilm has released firmware version 1.10 for its recently launched X-E5 mirrorless camera, bringing stronger wireless security and new creative functionality. However, while the update introduces useful features, it also brings changes that could disrupt established workflows for some users.

The most important change is how the camera now connects to smartphones. After installing the firmware, the Fujifilm Camera Remote app on iOS will no longer work. Instead, iPhone and iPad users must upgrade to iOS 13 or later and switch to the company’s more-recent XApp.

On Android, devices running Bluetooth 4.1 or earlier will no longer pair with the X-E5, meaning photographers will need hardware that supports Bluetooth 4.2 or later.

The update also delivers several interface changes. Fujifilm has removed the 'Wireless Communication' option from the Shooting, Movie, and Playback menus, as well as from the function button customization settings. This streamlines the camera’s interface but may catch some photographers off guard if they rely on older menu habits.

On the upside, firmware 1.10 adds support for the Instax Square Link printer, enabling users to make instant prints directly from the X-E5. This appealing creative option ties Fujifilm’s digital and instant photography ecosystems even closer together.

Fujifilm says the changes were made in part to strengthen the camera’s wireless communication security. By modernizing the connection process and removing legacy options, the company aims to provide a more reliable, future-proof link between camera and smartphone apps. A multilingual X-E5 New Features Guide [Ver. 1.10] is now available on Fujifilm’s website to help users through the transition.

The update highlights Fujifilm’s continuing effort to refine the X-E5, a camera that has quickly become a sought-after alternative to the popular X100VI. With its 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor, 7-stop in-body image stabilization, and compact, rangefinder-inspired design, the X-E5 combines premium image quality with the flexibility of interchangeable lenses, making it a versatile tool for street shooters and travel photographers alike.

While the firmware may initially cause some inconvenience for users needing to switch apps or check Bluetooth compatibility, it ultimately reinforces the X-E5’s reputation as a stylish yet modern camera that bridges Fujifilm’s classic photography DNA with the demands of today’s connected world.

The full firmware notes and instructions for downloading the firmware update can be found on the official Fujifilm support page.

