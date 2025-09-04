Fujifilm has rolled out Firmware Version 1.20 for its GFX 100S II, one of the company’s flagship medium format cameras, introducing significant changes to the way the camera connects to smartphones and external devices.

The update, which follows Version 1.10, focuses heavily on bolstering wireless communication security while streamlining how users connect the camera to companion apps. However, the update will also make significant changes to established workflows.

Once the update is installed, the GFX 100S II will no longer support the older Fujifilm Camera Remote app on iOS. Users must be running iOS 13 or later and switch to the newer Fujifilm XApp for remote operation.

On Android, Camera Remote versions 4.1 and earlier will no longer function with the camera over Bluetooth, with Fujifilm requiring devices that support Bluetooth 4.2 or later for pairing.

The firmware also makes comprehensive changes to the camera’s menus. The familiar 'Wireless Communication' options have been removed from the Shooting Setting, Movie Setting, Playback, and Setup menus.

Assignable function buttons also lose the ability to trigger wireless communication directly, while the Instax printer connection and print options have been eliminated.

This means users can no longer send images straight from the camera to Instax Share SP-1/2/3 printers. Instead, Fujifilm directs photographers to transfer their files to a smartphone via XApp or Camera Remote, then print through the dedicated Instax app.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Alongside these removals, the update alters the pairing process with smartphones and resets the camera’s network connection settings to a universal default. Users connecting to services like Frame.io or FTP servers will need to reconfigure their preferences once the firmware is installed.

Fujifilm stresses that updating both the camera firmware and the mobile app is essential to maintain secure and functional connections. If the camera is updated but the companion app is not, pairing will fail. Conversely, if the app is updated but the camera remains on older firmware, security enhancements will not take effect.

This update mirrors the recent Firmware Version 1.10 rollout for the X-E5, suggesting that Fujifilm is standardizing its wireless security and app workflows across both its X and GFX series. By phasing out legacy features such as direct Instax printing and Camera Remote support, Fujifilm is nudging all users toward the XApp while tightening wireless protections, marking a significant shift in its ecosystem approach.

The company frames these changes as a necessary tradeoff to ensure stronger wireless protections in an era where remote workflows and cloud connectivity are increasingly important. For GFX 100S II owners who rely on mobile integration or Instax printing, the update will require some workflow adjustments but promises greater reliability and security in the long term.

The firmware update and instructions can be found on the official Fujifilm GFX 100S II product support page.

