This popular pair of compact cameras get a firmware refresh: Ricoh GR III and GR IIIx get flash mode and stability enhancement

Ricoh GR III and GR IIIx receive new firmware update: flash mode added and stability improved

Ricoh has released new firmware updates for its popular compact cameras: the GR III, a pocketable APS-C compact camera with a 28mm lens perfect for discreet street photography, and the GR IIIx, a similarly compact APS-C camera featuring a 40mm lens.

Both updates introduce a new GF-2 flash mode and system stability improvements that make street and travel photography smoother and more versatile. In addition, general stability improvements reduce operational glitches, ensuring reliable performance across all shooting scenarios.

The updates ensure that the cameras' advanced features – like fast autofocus, sensor-shift stabilization, and built-in ND filters – work seamlessly with external flash, giving us precise control in low-light and dynamic shooting conditions.

Camera models:

Ricoh GR III (Ver. 2.10). and Ricoh GR IIIx (Ver. 1.60)

Key Updates:

- GF-2 Flash Mode: Automatic exposure adjustment when the Ricoh GF-2 external flash is used, now appearing in the camera menu

- Improved Stability: Reduces operational glitches for smoother everyday performance

Special notes:

- The original special power-off graphics remain unchanged for the GR III Street Edition, GR III Diary Edition, and GR IIIx Urban Edition

As always, I recommend holding off on updating for a week or so just to ensure everything runs smoothly and community feedback is positive. And even if a firmware update doesn't bring brand-new creative features, it's still worth applying once stable, as regular updates are key to maintaining your camera's long-term performance and reliability.

You might like...

Read more about what firmware updates are, and if you really need to install them. Browse the best compact cameras, and the best point-and-shoot cameras.