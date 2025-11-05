Ricoh GR IV gets a firmware update – here's what's new for the hit compact camera

Ricoh's GR IV gets a minor firmware refresh – not mandatory, but here's what's changed and why it might interest you

Ricoh has released a firmware update version 1.03 for the GR IV, a modest but worthwhile maintenance release for this pocket-sized compact camera powerhouse.

This isn't a major, feature-packed update – no groundbreaking autofocus algorithms, new color profiles or enhanced security here – but it's still worth noting.

Ver. 1.03 adds a new certification mark for Malaysia and updated OSS license, replacing Ver. 1.02. If you've already updated Ver. 1.03 at a GR event, you're set. Trying to reinstall the same version may trigger an "Update failed" message.

Once you're ready, you can find Ver. 1.03 here, or head to Ricoh's official website, fully charge your battery, and follow the step-by-step instructions carefully.

If you're based in or traveling to Malaysia, or if you prefer to keep your GR IV completely current for future compatibility and resale value, then yes – updating makes sense. But if your camera's running smoothly and you're not affected by certification changes, you can safely wait. There's no exciting new features to miss out on here.

However, regular firmware updates are a bit like health checkups for your camera. They keep the camera officially supported, the software aligned with global regulations and ensure long-term stability.

As always, it's smart to wait a week or two after release to see if any users hit snags. Ricoh has had a few hiccups in the past with major updates – for instance, certain GR III and GR IIIx firmwares introduced memory-setting bugs or minor interface glitches before being reissued.

Such problems are less likely this time, as Ver. 1.03 is a very minor update, but it always pays to be safe!

New to camera firmware or curious about updates? Read what firmware updates are and if you really need to install them.