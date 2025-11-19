When Fujifilm announced the GFX Externa 55 cinema camera, it did so with a promise: 3D-LUTs for Fujifilm’s iconic color profiles would be coming. Now, the files are official: 3D LUTs for several classic color profiles are available as a free download.

3D LUTs, or Look Up Tables, are essentially like a color map that tells both cameras and software how to map the colors in a video. Fujifilm’s cameras can already apply their color profiles to videos in-camera, but those effects don’t impact raw footage files like F-Log2.

The launch effectively allows videographers and filmmakers to do what photographers using Fujifilm cameras have been able to do in Lightroom and similar photo editors for years: Apply Fujifilm’s Film Simulation to jump-start the editing process.

The newly released files are designed to be used with footage from the new Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 and include longstanding color profiles like Provia, Velvia, Astia, Classic Chrome, Reala Ace, Pro Neg. Hi, Pro Neg. Standard, Classic Neg. Nostalgic Neg. and Acros.

Fujifilm has a long list of 3D-LUT files for its cameras, but most of these appear to be limited to Eterna, even for newer cameras like the Fujifilm X-E5. The launch of the files for the Eterna 55 brings more film simulation possibilities than the files tied to its earlier cameras.

That, however, begs the question – can the 3D-LUT files be used on other Fujifilm cameras? When LUT files are designed for a specific camera, using them on another camera may not look entirely as intended, as the input on the sensor is different. Some users, however, are reporting success in using the LUTs on other Fujifilm cameras.

As a Fujifilm photographer, I have Lightroom set up to automatically apply the film simulation from my Fujifilm camera to RAW photos at import, then edit from there. Access to the 3D LUT files brings this sort of editing jump-start to filmmaking – a very welcome addition if Fujifilm plans to continue pushing into cinema with cameras like the Eterna 55.

The 3D LUTs for Fujifilm cameras are available directly from Fujifilm.

