Got this Nikon DX video-centric ultra-wide-angle zoom? Nikon’s just rolled out a firmware update

Just days after Nikon announced two DX-format lenses in the Nikkor Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 and Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR, it has rolled out a firmware update for the existing Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR. Update version 1.10 only adds two changes, as listed on Nikon’s Download Center (see below). If you’ve never updated your Nikon Z lens’s firmware before, make sure you find out how to update your Nikon’s firmware.

Firmware Version 1.10

Added support for zoom operations using the zoom control on compatible cameras.

Added support for [Save and load power zoom position], [Reverse zoom ring rotation], [Zoom ring rotation range], and [Power/Hi-Res Zoom collab].

Note: Refer to your camera’s Reference Guide for availability of these menus.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR

The Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR is an extremely useful little lens to add to your DX-format arsenal, because it’s the widest lens in Nikon’s DX line-up, delivering an equivalent 18-42mm focal length. It’s also a video-centric lens, thanks to its motorized power zoom for smooth and consistent zooming via 11 preset speeds. As such, it’s a great option for vloggers using cameras such as the Nikon Z30 and Nikon Z50 II.

Another boon for video types is the presence of Vibration Reduction (optical image stabilization), providing up to 4.5 stops of compensation. This is particularly important because no current DX-format Z-Series camera has in-body image stabilization. It also boasts weather sealing, which is a neat feature at this budget price range.

Speaking of price, the Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR retails for $339.95 / £379 / AU$599, making it a great deal for videographers, photographers, and content creators alike.

Today's best Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR deals Low Stock $329.97 View $336.95 View $374.95 View Show more

You might also like...

Want more Nikon firmware news? Nikon NX Studio gets video-centric update. These sample photos prove why the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR is the ‘pro-grade’ Nikon zoom I've been waiting for. Mixing camera brands is a rookie mistake that could cost you thousands and even make photography harder.