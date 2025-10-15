Nikon NX Studio gets video-centric update just in time for the arrival of the Nikon ZR

Nikon’s proprietary image-editing software, NX Studio, and its Wireless Transmitter Utility for wireless image transfer have both received updates in the form of NX Studio Version 1.10.0 and Wireless Transmitter Utility Version 1.15.0, in news broken by Nikon Rumors, and sourced from Nikon’s Download Center.

Unsurprisingly, NX Studio’s headline upgrade has added support for the soon-to-be-shipped Nikon ZR. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of changes, as communicated via the Nikon NX Studio downloads page. As for Wireless Transmitter Utility, the only change from Version 1.14.0 to 1.15.0 is the addition of support for the Nikon ZR. Find out more via the Wireless Transmitter Utility download page.

Nikon NX Studio Version 1.10.0

Added support for the ZR.

Added Film grain to the Adjustments pane.

to the pane. Added Dehaze to the Adjustments pane.

to the pane. Added support for R3D NE (extension “.R3D”) videos.

Note: Thumbnail display, preview, and playback are not available for R3D NE videos.

Note: Thumbnail display, preview, and playback are not available for R3D NE videos. Video editing applications can now be specified. As a result, Movie Editor video editing software is no longer available.

Videos can now only be viewed as thumbnails.

Creating videos from Motion Snapshots or slideshows is no longer supported.

Slideshows can now be created only from photos.

Fixed the following issues: Colors in RAW pictures sometimes changed when the original value was selected for the Picture Control tool in the Adjustments pane. Adjusting or labeling pictures sometimes caused the thumbnails to appear darker. File conversion of RAW (NEF) pictures using Export in the toolbar was sometimes unavailable if these pictures were taken with Content Credentials set ON on the Z6III. The adjustments made for Chroma or Color Lightness in the Lightness, Chroma, and Hue Adjustment > LCH tool in the Adjustments pane were sometimes not applied to images.



