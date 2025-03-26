These are the best camera deals across the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale (or Big Spring Deal Days in the UK) is the retail giant's first super sale across various categories, including the Camera and Photo category that sees many of Amazon's own products heavily discounted as well as many other fantastic deals across the best mirrorless cameras, best camera drones, and many other photographic items that can be a handy present for a loved one, or just a good gift to yourself.



As Ecommerce Editor of DCW, it's my job to hunt out the best deals from across the internet for you, the readers, to take advantage of, and make sure you're spending your hard-earned cash wisely on great deals while also saving every penny in the process.

So, scroll below and take a look at the best camera deals the DCW team has found across the Amazon Spring Sale.

Editors Top Picks

US:

1. Asako Brave 7 LE | Save $50 | now $109.99

2. DJI Mini 4K | Save $50 | now $249.99

3. OM System OM-1 | Save $750 | now $1,199.99



UK:

1. Asako Brave 7 LE | Save £48 | now £111.99

2. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV | Save £200.74 | now £599.25

3. Nikon Zf | Save £1,029 | now £1,450

US deals

US: Camera deals

OM System OM-1: was $1,950 now $1,199.99 at Amazon 🇺🇸 SAVE $750 The small but mighty OM-1's 20.4MP sensor can crank out 80MP stills, 4K 60p video, 120fps bursts, handheld astrophotography, has 8 stops of stabilization, and has better weather sealing than any other mirrorless camera.

Akaso Brave 7 LE: was $159.99 now $109.99 at Amazon 🇺🇸 SAVE $50 at Amazon.com If you're looking for a cheap action camera to take on holiday that offers many features from the likes of GoPro and Insta360, but you dont want the heafty price tag this is the action camera for you - in fact, we even named it our 'Best budget action camera' in our best action camera guide.

Nikon Zf + Special edition 40mm f/2: was £2,239.95 now £2,036.95 at Amazon 🇺🇸 SAVE $203 at Amazon If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is, in my opinion, the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style along with its special edition 40mm lens – and now it’s even cheaper!

DJI Osmo Action 4: was $199 now $289 at Amazon 🇺🇸 SAVE over $90 Grab out best rated action camera of its cycle (only last year) for a more enjoyable price – £40 the already lower 2025 price. With its video recording capabilities of up to 4K120p and its 155° FOV, this is the perfect camera for most use cases.

US: Drones

Selfie Drone HoverAir X1: was $429 now $299 at Amazon 🇺🇸 Save $130 at Amazon The HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket in a way no other drone manages. The app and interface are so cunning you'll admire them as revolutionary; it takes the faff and 'RC nerd feel' out of having a drone – this is an 'angel on your shoulder'. For the action fan who doesn't want to be bothered by tech, this will let you quickly show-and-share moments, but you can manually control via the phone too for arty shots 📸 2.7K / 12MP | 🔋 11 minutes | 🕹 A.I. (or phone) ✅ Tiny and pocktable | ✅ No need for a controller | ❌ 2.7K video is good but not 4K My ★★★★½ HoverAir X1 review (with sample video)

DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $249.99 at Amazon 🇺🇸 Save $50 at Amazon This brilliant lightweight drone is capable of capturing 4K video, so you can be sure of capturing amazing aerial footage. Also shoots RAW & Panoramas! Review: ★★★★★

US: memory deals

Lexar 512GB CFexpress Type B card: was $168.99 now $111.77 at Amazon 🇺🇸 Save $57.22 at Amazon This is a great price for a 512GB CFexpress Type B card - it only costs marginally more than some 256GB cards. Other capacities are also discounted, but the 512GB offering is the best value.

US: Security deals

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $32.99 at Amazon 🇺🇸 SAVE $27 at Amazon Knock, knock. Who’s there? The Blink Video Doorbell lets you keep tabs on who's knocking, via your smartphone, even when you’re not home.



Blink Mini 2 Twin-pack: at Amazon 🇺🇸 SAVE $32 at Amazon. The Mini 2 is the baby of the Blink range - and you can now get a pair of these for almost half price.

Blink Outdoor 4 + Mini 2: was $139.98 now $89.98 at Amazon 🇺🇸 SAVE $50 at Amazon. Cover your home inside and outside with this dual bundle including the Blink Outdoor 4 and Mini 2. The former boasts a two-year battery life, providing long-term peace of mind.



Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199.97 now $122.97 at Amazon 🇺🇸 SAVE $77 at Amazon If you’re looking to dip your toe into the world of home surveillance for the first time, this great-value bundle includes the Blink Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2.



UK deals

UK: Camera deals

Akaso Brave 7 LE: was £159.99 now £111.99 at Amazon 🇬🇧 SAVE £48 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap action camera to take on holiday that offers many features from the likes of GoPro and Insta360, but you dont want the heafty price tag this is the action camera for you - in fact, we even named it our 'Best budget action camera' in our best action camera guide.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was £799.99 now £599.25 at Amazon 🇬🇧 SAVE £200.74 at Amazon. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with a 14-42mm lens is a great bundle to get ready and out shooting. With its 20MP stills and 4K video capabilities, it's a great camera in a compact package

OM System Tough TG-7: was £499.99 now £355 at Amazon 🇬🇧 Save £145 The TG-7 is waterproof, shockproof, shatterproof, freezeproof… basically able to withstand anything you throw at it, literally! Its bright f/2 lens and 12MP sensor give fantastic image quality, especially in dim underwater conditions. Throw in 4K 30p and FullHD 120p, a 25-100mm zoom range, RAW image capture and clever macro and microscope modes, this is the ultimate all-weather, travel, kid-proof camera. You will pay £20 more if you want this in red, rather than black



Nikon Zf: was £2,499 now £1,450 at Amazon 🇬🇧 SAVE £1,029 at Amazon With retro looks inspired by the legendary Nikon FM2 and Nikon's cutting-edge mirrorless tech beneath the hood, the Zf delivers style and substance.



Panasonic Lumix S9: was £1,799 now £999 at Amazon 🇬🇧 SAVE £800 at Amazon The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection. Available in black or blue at this price.

