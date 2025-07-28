I don’t need a pair of binoculars to see how good this Nikon Prostaff 5 12x50 deal is!
You can bag yourself a pair of Nikon Prostaff 5 12x50 binoculars for just £205 at Amazon UK, a great price for a quality pair of optics
Looking for a pair of binoculars? The Nikon Prostaff 5 12x50 has plummeted to the very low price of £205 at Amazon UK. That’s a fantastic deal for a pair of binoculars from a quality manufacturer.
While 8x42 and 10x42 optics might be more suitable for everyday use, 12x50 optics provide greater magnification and a wider front-element diameter, making them more adept at viewing subjects that are further away and in lower lighting conditions. As such, 12x50 binoculars tend to be on the larger and heavier side. However, Nikon rates the Prostaff 5 as being one of the lightest binoculars in its class.
12x50 provides more magnification and gathers more light than 8x42 and 10x42 optics, and while that means additional size and weight, the Nikon Prostaff 5 12x50 is one of the lightest binoculars in its class.
Nikon’s lead-and-arsenic-free Eco Glass can be found throughout, as well as its multilayer coating for brighter, crisper and clearer visuals. Nikon calls the Prostaff 5 “highly durable”, thanks to its fiberglass-reinforced polycarbonate construction and rubber armouring, providing a waterproof, fogproof and shock-resistant design.
Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups with multi-click adjustments allow users to tailor the viewing experience to their needs, for example, extending the eyecups to better facilitate glasses.
If you’re in need of a slightly brighter and longer pair of binoculars for birdwatching, wildlife photography or stargazing, make sure you check the Nikon Prostaff 5 12x50 out while it remains at Amazon’s low price.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
