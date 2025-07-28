Catch the Sony ZV-E1 camera as it drops to lowest-ever price ever

If you're looking to start your vlogging career on YouTube or thinking of getting a camera for streaming then you need one of the best vlogging cameras around to help you achieve your dream. Park Cameras may have exactly what you are looking for with this Sony ZV-E1 bundle with comes with the Sony FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 zoom for £2,031.55 after cashback - which mounts up to a saving of over £400 when you take advantage of the store's exclusive 5% off coupon, which it is valid until July 31.

Designed as a professional photo and cinema camera for content creators to up their game, the ultra-compact Sony ZV-E1 can provide a cinematic look to your vlogs, interviews, and product demonstrations in stunning 4K up to 120fps.

With an even smaller form than the Sony ZV-E10 and the cinema-style workings of the Sony A7S III, the ZV-E1 features a full-frame 12MP Exmor R CMOS sensor and a Bionz XR image processor to offer stunning cinematic looks in a tiny, mobile form.

Also, its full-frame E-mount makes it one of the smallest cameras with an interchangeable lens mount around. Some of the benefits of the ZV-E1 include a cinematic bokeh, 15+ stops of dynamic range, 5-axis stabilization, AI-based auto-framing, AF assist, multiple mic options, USB streaming, dust and moisture-resistant housing to name just a few.

