Catch the Sony ZV-E1 camera as it drops to lowest-ever price ever
Combine a coupon with cashback to get the vlogtastic Sony ZV-E1 kit at a tasty new low price
If you're looking to start your vlogging career on YouTube or thinking of getting a camera for streaming then you need one of the best vlogging cameras around to help you achieve your dream. Park Cameras may have exactly what you are looking for with this Sony ZV-E1 bundle with comes with the Sony FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 zoom for £2,031.55 after cashback - which mounts up to a saving of over £400 when you take advantage of the store's exclusive 5% off coupon, which it is valid until July 31.
SAVE £418 at Park Cameras after cashback and coupon on the Sony ZV-E1, the perfect camera to take your vlogs, streaming, and YouTube to the next level with stunning 4K video up to 120fps. You need to claim the £200 cashback from Sony after purchase to get the full saving, Remember to use the coupon SONYCAMERA5 at checkout
Designed as a professional photo and cinema camera for content creators to up their game, the ultra-compact Sony ZV-E1 can provide a cinematic look to your vlogs, interviews, and product demonstrations in stunning 4K up to 120fps.
With an even smaller form than the Sony ZV-E10 and the cinema-style workings of the Sony A7S III, the ZV-E1 features a full-frame 12MP Exmor R CMOS sensor and a Bionz XR image processor to offer stunning cinematic looks in a tiny, mobile form.
Also, its full-frame E-mount makes it one of the smallest cameras with an interchangeable lens mount around. Some of the benefits of the ZV-E1 include a cinematic bokeh, 15+ stops of dynamic range, 5-axis stabilization, AI-based auto-framing, AF assist, multiple mic options, USB streaming, dust and moisture-resistant housing to name just a few.
Check out our guide to the best lenses for the Sony ZV-E1
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
- Chris GeorgeContent Director
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.