Talk of a Nikon Zf II has got me writing my wishlist to jolly old Saint Nikon!

I’ve been trying to justify picking up a Nikon Zf ever since its release. The only camera I could possibly want more? A Nikon Zf II, of course!

If there’s one camera I’m looking forward to more than any other, it’s the unsubstantiated but probable Nikon Zf II, a follow-up to Nikon's popular full-frame retro camera. With persistent camera rumors that the Nikon Z9 II will be launched at the end of the year, safely in time for the 2026 Winter Olympics, it’s officially Nikon silly season.

As such, the folks over at New Camera have shared their predictions for the second coming of the Nikon Zf, including a theorized release date of September 2026. I think this is the absolute earliest we could expect to see such a release, given that the Nikon Zf didn’t appear until nearly two years after the original Nikon Z9 – and that camera was almost certainly delayed due to the pandemic.

As it stands, the Nikon Zf hasn’t even been around for two years. It seems obvious to me that Nikon would release the rumored silver Nikon Zf, much like it did the Nikon Z fc Black, long before we’ve any chance of seeing a successor. However, given the undeniable success of the Nikon Zf, I also can’t imagine the Big N sitting on its hands for too long, either.

It makes sense that a Nikon Zf II would borrow heavily front the Nikon Z6 III (Image credit: Future)

So, New Camera has made the very sensible prediction that the Nikon Zf II would inherit the Nikon Z6 III’s 24.5MP partially stacked sensor and be powered by the Expeed 8 that would surely debut with a next-gen Nikon Z9. The website has also surmised that the Zf II would boast 6K 60p RAW and 4K 120p à la the Z6 III.

This, I’m on the fence about. The Nikon Zf has a decent video spec, but it’s undoubtedly a photography-first camera. I can't imagine anything but a Z9 II and Z8 II trumping the Z6 III's video spec, before the release of a Z6 IV or the rumored Nikon ZR video-first camera. I do think internal RAW video is very likely, though, given that the Nikon Z5 II features it (albeit at 4K 30p). I just don't see a Zf II matching the Z6 III’s RAW video output, like-for-like.

What I do agree with is that a Nikon Zf II would be likely to feature noticeable autofocus and burst-shooting upgrades; “what we are expecting here is that the camera will surpass the autofocus capability (...) of the existing Nikon Z6 Mark 3,” says New Camera.

Should the camera feature a partially stacked sensor and a next-gen image processor, the only logical conclusion is that it would have faster AF and burst speeds than the Zf's unstacked sensor and Expeed 7, with New Camera suggesting bursts of 20fps RAW files and 60fps JPEGs.

New Camera also mentions an in-camera Pixel Shift mode and Extended Dynamic Range mode, given that the former can only be performed in post, currently, while the latter is “under development,” and intended to “officially scale the overall dynamic range performance of the camera by slowing down the sensor readout speed.” Both sound like worthwhile upgrades, were they to happen.

Something the news outlet has put on its list of proposed expectations is “CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD Slots”. While this would be fantastic, it might be an expectation too far. After all, the Zf’s body is just 49mm deep and I can’t see how this is possible while retaining the Zf’s sleight form factor.

Given that it sits firmly within Nikon’s enthusiast range of cameras, I never found the SD and microSD slots to be particularly egregious. Should a Zf II’s video and burst-shooting spec require faster storage, I’d be happy with a single CFexpress slot. If I’m honest, I think the demand for dual-card slots in a camera that clearly isn’t targeted for professional use is overkill.

The Nikon Zf hasn’t been around for two years yet, I personally reckon a follow-up is a little way off yet (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Now that we've covered those very well-reasoned hypotheses, I thought I’d add a little fuel to the fire by suggesting a few changes I’d personally like to see. Firstly, I thought the black-and-white lever was an ingenious addition to the Nikon Zf. Still, I’d love to see Nikon develop its Picture Controls even further beyond the Nikon Z50 II's 30 in-built options and ability to customize them in-camera.

I'm talking a specialist selection of Picture Controls that really lean into the Zf's retro aesthetic. A proper alternative to Fujifilm’s excellent Film Simulations, if you will. And no, I'm not suggesting any company could compete with Fujifilm's – at this point – unrivalled digital-film lineage, but any follow-up to the Nikon Zf or Nikon Z fc is crying out for something similar.

Also, I think the Zf II could do with some ergonomic tweaks. The front command dial can prove a little uncomfortable to operate, and I always missed the presence of a dedicated AF-ON back button. I know that some have bemoaned the placement of the retro dials, and while Nikon may indeed choose to tweak them, I think it’s important to remember that this is a specialist, retro camera.

Yes, the Mode and User Settings dials on other Z-Series cameras are extremely practical, but I wouldn't want to risk the already busy top plate becoming cluttered. At the end of the day, the Zf isn’t a practical camera, nor should it be.

So there you have it. Please take my wishlist with a pinch of salt – it’s only a bit of fun. After all, I’m a Nikon fan at heart and enjoy nothing more than trying to predict the ‘Big N’s’ next steps. It certainly comes from a place of excitement. Nikon Zf II, if you’re out there, I cannot wait!

