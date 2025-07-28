Nikon’s superzoom camera beast has just dropped to its lowest-ever price – now under £1,000!

The Nikon Coolpix P1100, which launched earlier this year, caused a stir thanks to its jaw-dropping 125x optical zoom, stretching all the way to an extraordinary 3000mm focal length!

Now, for the first time, this powerhouse bridge camera has seen its biggest price drop yet on Amazon, with a saving of around £65, it's now available for £984.40. It’s only a 6% cut, but for a camera like this, one that rarely sees much of a discount, even during major sales, it’s as good a time as any to grab it whilst it is at its best price ever.

Nikon Coolpix P1100: was £1,049 now £984.40 at Amazon This powerful, compact camera is perfect for photographers who want a bit more reach. A focal range of 24-3000mm full-frame equivalent makes this a versatile tool for capturing wildlife, sports, astrophotography, and daily shots.

The P1100 isn’t just about sheer zoom power. It’s designed to deliver sharp, detailed images even when you’re pushing the limits at ultra-telephoto lengths. Its bright f/2.8 Nikkor lens, combined with a 16MP backside-illuminated 1/2.3" type CMOS sensor and RAW shooting support, means you can capture clean shots in low light at a distance.

Nikon’s Expeed image processor keeps distortion under control, while the fast autofocus and 7fps burst shooting make it just as capable for capturing fast-moving subjects, whether that’s birds in flight or an air show far on the horizon.

This is a camera built for photographers who want to reach subjects that other compact cameras simply can’t touch. Bird photographers will love its ability to lock onto distant subjects without spooking them, while astrophotographers will find its 3000mm reach and ability to capture the moon’s surface downright addictive.

Wildlife watchers, plane spotters, and even casual travelers who want a single all-in-one camera for every scenario will find the P1100 delivers without needing a bag full of lenses.

With the lowest price it’s ever seen, this is the best moment to date to jump on Nikon’s ultimate bridge camera.

