Think you’re a camera nerd? See if you can identify all 6 cameras in my devilishly difficult quiz

Can you guess this camera? Hint, it's the answer to the first question...

Camera nerd, gear head, oracle on all things cameras? Then you need to try out my camera quiz (below). You’ll find six close-up images of six different cameras from six different manufacturers. All you need to do for each question is to work out which of the three multiple-choice answers is correct. There’s even a hint button if you get stuck, but I’ve got plenty of faith in your camera identifying abilities.

If you want to go away and do a little last-minute studying before your test, I can tell you that Nikon, Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, OM System, and Hasselblad cameras all feature, but that’s the only bit of help I’m giving you.

Let me know in the comments below what you think about the difficulty level. I can always make things harder for future installments. Mwahahaha!

