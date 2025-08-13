Think you’re a camera nerd? See if you can identify all 6 cameras in my devilishly difficult quiz
Think you’re a camera buff? See if you can guess the model of 6 cameras, each from a single close-up picture
Camera nerd, gear head, oracle on all things cameras? Then you need to try out my camera quiz (below). You’ll find six close-up images of six different cameras from six different manufacturers. All you need to do for each question is to work out which of the three multiple-choice answers is correct. There’s even a hint button if you get stuck, but I’ve got plenty of faith in your camera identifying abilities.
If you want to go away and do a little last-minute studying before your test, I can tell you that Nikon, Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, OM System, and Hasselblad cameras all feature, but that’s the only bit of help I’m giving you.
Let me know in the comments below what you think about the difficulty level. I can always make things harder for future installments. Mwahahaha!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
