Tickle your brain with my photography general knowledge quiz

Can you name the actor with the camera? Hint: Pink Panther

I’ve compiled another photography quiz that will test your general knowledge, with nine questions covering a huge range of topics from hyperfocal distance and Affinity Photo to tilt-shift lenses and Adobe Photoshop.

If you’d like to take part, simply scroll down to the quiz below. And if you want to go again, scroll down even further to find more photography-themed quizzes and puzzles.

You might also like...

Want to do more quizzing? Check out my photography general knowledge quiz, see if you can beat my photography-themed crossword, and test your knowledge of the exposure triangle.