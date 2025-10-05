Tickle your brain with my photography general knowledge quiz
How well do you know Affinity Photo? Are you familiar with hyperfocal distance? Then see if you can beat my photography quiz!
I’ve compiled another photography quiz that will test your general knowledge, with nine questions covering a huge range of topics from hyperfocal distance and Affinity Photo to tilt-shift lenses and Adobe Photoshop.
If you’d like to take part, simply scroll down to the quiz below. And if you want to go again, scroll down even further to find more photography-themed quizzes and puzzles.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
