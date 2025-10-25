Test your photography general knowledge in my cam-tastic quiz!
What’s the Rat Pack, 8K video, and hyperfocal distance got in common? They’re all featured in my photography general knowledge quiz #10
I’ve devised another brain-tingling photography general knowledge quiz for you. This time, you’ll need to know your crooners from your rock ‘n’ rollers, your 8K from your 4K video, and enough about hyperfocal distance to work out a little problem. You can add to that quotes from famous photographers, cine lenses, cine cameras, and more. If you think you’ve got what it takes, scroll down to play my multiple-choice quiz below...
You might also like...
Want more quizzing action? Check out another photography general knowledge quiz. Perhaps you’re more interested in filling out a photography crossword. And for a list of the latest and greatest cameras, check out the best mirrorless cameras.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
- Chris GeorgeContent Director
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.