Test your photography general knowledge in my cam-tastic quiz!

Some people get their kicks… taking photos at a historic boxing match. Can you name the famous crooner?

I’ve devised another brain-tingling photography general knowledge quiz for you. This time, you’ll need to know your crooners from your rock ‘n’ rollers, your 8K from your 4K video, and enough about hyperfocal distance to work out a little problem. You can add to that quotes from famous photographers, cine lenses, cine cameras, and more. If you think you’ve got what it takes, scroll down to play my multiple-choice quiz below...

