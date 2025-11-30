This ‘Rising Star’ award might change your photographic career (or at least your relationship with broccoli)

Photographers don’t often look to supermarkets for their big break. Bargains, yes. Lunch, sometimes. But career salvation? Unlikely.

Now, though, M&S Food has just partnered with the World Food Photography Awards – aka the Oscars of pointing a lens at something edible – to launch the M&S Food Rising Star category. And for once, the phrase “life-changing opportunity” isn’t hyperbole.

This new award offers something food photographers rarely get: a straight line from talent to paid commercial commission. The winner will be invited to shoot an actual M&S Food advertising campaign. Yes, the UK high street store famous for sensual voice-overs and close-ups of pouring sauces wants you (or at least, potentially you) to craft its next piece of national food lust.

It’s essentially a catapult into the commercial mainstream, garnished with a maximum £500 travel budget and a great deal of bragging rights. So it might well be worth a punt.

Why this matters

Of course, the photography sector is not exactly short of awards to enter. But this one grabbed my attention because the commercial food world is notoriously hard to crack. You can have impeccable still-life instincts, a studio stacked with clamps and scrims and a personal collection of backdrops organised by “emotional warmth”, yet still struggle to step into major brand work.

It's one of those slightly opaque sectors that runs on reputation, trust and the ability to produce a perfect quenelle under pressure. Breaking into the inner circle can feel like waiting for a dinner reservation that never opens.

M&S Food partnering with the World Food Photography Awards changes that dynamic. It formalises a pathway. It says: show us what you’ve got, and backs that invitation with a real, billable commission.

Rich Robinson, head of creative at M&S Food, stresses the brand already works with some of the best names in the business. But this new contest, he says, is about giving emerging talent a genuine stepping stone. And let’s be honest: anyone who’s watched an M&S Christmas advert knows the standard expected. This is not an “I’ll just fix it in post” scenario. This is achieving immaculate lighting on a single raspberry seed.

The challenge

Unlike some awards that hide opportunities behind multiple fee tiers or confusing categories, this one is refreshingly simple: submit as many five-shot portfolios as you like. Just remember: the winner of this category can’t win the overall World Food Photography Awards title. But honestly, if you walk away with an M&S advertising commission, I reckon that's a price worth paying.

For finalists, there’s also the satisfaction of seeing their work exhibited at Mall Galleries and, if selected, Fortnum & Mason. Not a bad pair of venues for your future “clients” section on LinkedIn.

So, should you enter? If you’re a food photographer looking for your break, I reckon this is one of the most straightforward, high-impact opportunities you’ll see for a while. If you’re a hobbyist thinking of going pro, it’s a chance to test your mettle. And if you simply enjoy photographing pastries at weekends… well, maybe this is your moment to shine too.

Just don’t forget to polish your props, tame your highlights, and show the broccolini who’s boss. Entries close February 8 2026.

