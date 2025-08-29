This photography general knowledge quiz will sort the casual camera snappers from the seasoned shooters. Which one are you?
If you’re a Zeiss connoisseur and know the Sunny 16 rule like the back of your camera, you’ll breeze through my photography general knowledge quiz
Winding down after a hard day’s photography? Well, forget Netflix or the crossword puzzle in the newspaper – take a few minutes to test your imaging smarts by taking my photography general knowledge quiz.
I’ll give you a bit of a head start by suggesting that you check out the best Canon RF lenses, familiarize yourself with the Sunny 16 rule and reflect on the recent World Photography Day festivities.
Once you’ve finished cramming, scroll down to take the multiple-choice quiz. Or, if you’re confident enough in your camera know-how, don’t pass Go and get right on with it. Good luck!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
