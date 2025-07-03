How well do you know the exposure triangle? Take my camera quiz to find out

The exposure triangle can be difficult to get your head around – my quiz summarizes the key concepts

The exposure triangle is the single most important piece of photography theory you will ever learn. You could describe aperture, shutter speed and ISO as the building blocks of making a photo, and absolutely essential concepts if you want to have full control over your camera. However, like most things with a modicum of importance, exposure can be a pretty dry (dare I say boring) subject.

So, I decided to get around that by explaining how I learned the exposure triangle myself, but I still wasn’t content, so I decided to devise this little quiz to test your knowledge. Hopefully, it’s a more palatable way of learning this photography theory staple.

