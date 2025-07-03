How well do you know the exposure triangle? Take my camera quiz to find out
Conquering the exposure triangle is a pivotal moment in every photographer’s journey – my quiz will help you test your mettle
The exposure triangle is the single most important piece of photography theory you will ever learn. You could describe aperture, shutter speed and ISO as the building blocks of making a photo, and absolutely essential concepts if you want to have full control over your camera. However, like most things with a modicum of importance, exposure can be a pretty dry (dare I say boring) subject.
So, I decided to get around that by explaining how I learned the exposure triangle myself, but I still wasn’t content, so I decided to devise this little quiz to test your knowledge. Hopefully, it’s a more palatable way of learning this photography theory staple.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
