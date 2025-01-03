New PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine issue 226 on sale. New savings for 2025 with 50% off subscriptions!

Happy new year issue! The new PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine Feb issue 226 is on sale now! 50% discount on UK subscriptions PLUS all print subscribers get FREE digital editions, with digital access to over 110 back issues worth over £90!

Here's what's in the new No.1 Canon Magazine

We’re all about helping you to improve your Canon camera skills in PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, and in this issue we’ll show you how to capture better city photos in our big guide.

Also inside this issue, our lucky PhotoPlus Apprentice wins a long weekend city break in Budapest on us, for some top tuition on how to take great winter travel photos with Canon pro Jeremy Flint.

We have our PhotoPlus Canon Gear Of The Year awards, find out what’s the best Canon EOS cameras, lenses and kit.

New Canon camera skills!

In our full-to-the-brim Canon Skills section, new photo projects, from lightning photos to how to use vintage lenses on your EOS R mirrorless cameras.

It’s also the ideal time of year to work on your image editing, and we have new tutorials in Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo – all with free video guides!

We catch up with the Icelandic Explorer, Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson, who talks about his love of travel and photography, and overcoming ADHD.

We have more of your fantastic Photo Stories.

In Canon School we explain the difference between Canon RF and EF lenses, learn all the pros and cons of each lens in our expert guide.

Plus we answer your questions in EOS SOS.

Don’t miss your free Teach Yourself Lightroom ebook worth £10.99 – download details inside the magazine.

