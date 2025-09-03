This photo just won a Leica camera, a trip to Switzerland and a day shooting in the Alps with Chris Burkard for its photographer!

The most innovative, creative and colorful photography competition in the world has just revealed its category and grand prize winners – and the incredible images are certainly worthy of the contest that inspired them.

You might be familiar with Mammut, an outdoor clothing and accessories brand known for its high-performance and mountaineering gear. This year marked the first ever Mammut Photo Contest – with CEO, Heiko Schäfer, announcing its presence by organizing a scavenger hunt consisting of 24 Peli cases containing Leica cameras hidden around the world (while hanging off the side of a mountain, no less).

Fittingly, Mammut went to similarly impressive lengths to announce the overall winner – with Heiko taking to a paraglider 6,000ft in the air to reveal the winning photo, printed on a flag, above the mountain where it was taken:

Our CEO reveals the Mammut Photo Contest winner at 6000 feet! - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch Mammut's CEO reveal the winner, 6,000ft in the air!

The overall winning image was taken by Britain's Pete Elliott, beating over 10,000 entries from more than 80 countries, capturing a perfect sunset moment in the French Alps.

Elliott's photograph, which also won the competition's 'Visit Must-See Landmarks' category, snagged him an unbelievable Grand Prize pack consisting of a Leica SL2-S camera with lens and Coop strap, a trip to Switzerland with weeklong travel passes and a guided mountain adventure, a Deluxe Summer Kit from Mammut, Angelbird storage and accessories, and a Capture One subscription.

And perhaps even better than all the above, Elliott also won a day photographing the Swiss Alps with renowned photographer Chris Burkard.

Mammut really pulled out all the stops for its first ever Photo Contest. And far from just headline-grabbing stunts, the winning images really speak to the skill and passion of the photographers who entered – with winning photos captured on everything from mirrorless cameras to a DSLR and even a film camera!

This contest has definitely cemented itself as a highlight of the competition calendar, and I'm excited to see what the brand and the entrants get up to next year. Take a look at the winning photographs for each of the categories below, and find out more on the Mammut Photo Contest website.

(Full disclosure: I was part of a panel of 20 judges for the Mammut Photo Contest.)

(Image credit: Pete Elliott • Mammut Photo Contest)

Category: Visit Must-See Landmarks

Winner: Pete Elliott (UK)

Camera: Fujifilm X-H2S

Location: Lacs des Chéserys, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France

"Right place, right time. It was my first time in Chamonix so I opted for a classic camping spot hoping to catch the reflection of the Mont Blanc Massif in Lacs des Chéserys. It was a perfect sunset and as the sun dropped the massif glowed a purple and pink color for ten minutes. It was just my luck that these three hikers crossed the frame, perfectly spaced apart."

(Image credit: Jay Blatti • Mammut Photo Contest)

Category: Instagram "Check-In Early"

Winner: Jay Blatti (Switzerland)

Camera: Canon EOS R6

Location: Creux du Van, Switzerland

"This is a self-portrait shot. I put my camera on a tripod, composed my shot, set a timer and went placing myself in the picture at the edge of the cliff. The light was amazing. The place is amazing. And the little human silhouette gives a sense of scale to the scenery. It’s definitely a place worth visiting and if you’re lucky enough, you can also spot ibexes there!"

(Image credit: Jb Liautard • Mammut Photo Contest)

Category: Hang with the Locals

Winner: Jb Liautard (France)

Camera: Canon EOS 1D-X Mark III

Location: La Paz, Bolivia

"When you're shooting with Kilian Bron, you always have to expect the unexpected. We were at nearly 5,000m in Bolivia, just below a glacier, and we were guided by two Cholitas Escaladoras. These women are indigenous mountain guides and are an emblem of women's emancipation in Bolivia. They conquered some of the highest summits in Bolivia, way above 6,000m."

(Image credit: Ruud Luijten • Mammut Photo Contest)

Category: Escape the Tourist Traps

Winner: Ruud Luijten (Belgium)

Camera: Nikon D850

Location: Ice Cap, West Greenland

"It’s like someone decided the Greenland ice cap was just another Sunday bike trail – except the “trail” is an endless path of ice, stretching as far as you can see."

(Image credit: Arnaud Lesueur • Mammut Photo Contest)

Category: Dine al Fresco

Winner: Arnaud Lesueur (France)

Camera: Canon EOS R5

Location: Finhaut, Switzerland

"We laughed about it. Actually, I couldn't say which actor was the best. I had the set and I wanted a friendly atmosphere that would make you want to sit down with us for a pancake feast. Everyone did their part, and my dog was already eager to taste this delicacy."

(Image credit: Julia Atienza • Mammut Photo Contest)

Category: Book a Room with a View

Winner: Julia Atienza

Camera: Canon AE-1 Program

Location: Aletsch Glacier, close to Märjelenseen, Switzerland

"Nothing like swapping four walls for the biggest glacier in the Alps. Sunsets really don’t get much better."

