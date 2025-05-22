"We had another idea: encourage people to get out and shoot by giving away cameras, right at the start"

Finding a hidden box with a high-end Leica camera inside? This dream has just come true, brought to life by Mammut and Leica with the 'Finders, Keepers' campaign. This global scavenger hunt launches the Mammut Photo Contest 2025 with a twist: instead of merely ending with a prize, it already starts with one.

With the theme 'Take your best shot: The photo contest for your kind of summer', the contest is now open to photographers of all experience levels – with prizes including a Leica SL2-S, airline tickets, unlimited travel passes, and all manner of Mammut outdoor clothing and accessories.

Now, about that real-world treasure hunt… As part of this year's campaign, Mammut and Leica provided 24 Peli boxes with a camera and other accessories inside. Those are hidden in iconic landscapes across the globe – an act to inspire you to head outside and hunt for this gear while exploring beautiful nature.

"Most photo contests end with someone winning a camera," Mammut commented. "Of course, that makes sense – but we had another idea: encourage people to get out and shoot by giving away cameras, right at the start.

ABOVE: Watch Mammut's CEO explain the contest

"But our friends at Leica want you to earn it! So we put together a little treasure hunt with influencers and athletes worldwide, with a little help from our CEO, as you can see above. That's Finders, Keepers – so go seek out those cameras!"

Mammut CEO Heiko Schäfer kicked off the campaign in legendary style – climbing the iconic Eiger North Face (desk included!) to personally hand off the first gear box to pro freeskier, Jérémie Heitz, who then set off to hide it in the wild.

You'll also find social media clues from athletes like paraglider Gabe (Gabriel Orsini aka partytillimpact), who reveal their rough locations and film themselves hiding the signature Peli cases in rugged, beautiful terrain.

These short videos give you hints and some hiding spots might be easy to find – but as Gabe's video shows, it might not always be easy to access the gearboxes and to safely bring them back home…

A post shared by Gabe (@partytillimpact) A photo posted by on

I've seen some clever photography campaigns over the years, but Mammut teaming up with Leica for a real-life scavenger hunt is truly next level. And as mentioned, the treasure hunt is just part of it.

The Mammut Photo Contest 2025 is a traditional photography competition, with the following categories:

• Book a Room with a View – Landscapes & Base Camps

• Don't Miss the Sights – Favorite Locations

• Chill with the Locals – Unforgettable Encounters with People or Animals

• Avoid Tourist Traps – Hidden Natural Gems

• Dine Under the Open Sky – Culinary Outdoor Moments

• Check-In Early – Exclusive Instagram Category

Here's a list of the prizes on offer:

Overall winner

• Premium segment SL2-S Kit with Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 from Leica

• Two economy class airline tickets with Swiss International Air Lines

• Two one-day Swiss Travel Passes (first class) for unlimited travel

• The same prizes that are awarded to the category winners

6 category winners (each)

• Mammut deluxe summer kit including: Mammut Comfort Fiber Sleeping Bag-5C, Ducan Guide Hardshell Hooded Jacket, Mountain Tough Pants, Mammut Ducan Spine 28-35 backpack, Mammut Core T-shirt, Aenergy Light Cap, Smart Wallet Ultralight, First Aid Kit Pro and Mammut Pocket Knife

• One-day guided mountain experience with 2 nights' accommodation in Zermatt, Switzerland

• One-year membership in the Mammut Collective Pro Deal Program

24 finalists (each)

• Mammut ultimate summer kit including: Mammut Ducan Spine 28-35 backpack, Mammut Core T-shirt, Aenergy Light Cap, Smart Wallet Ultralight, First Aid Kid, Mammut Pocket Knife

• One-year membership in the Mammut Collective Pro Deal Program

You can submit your best outdoor shots by midnight on July 15 2025 via Mammut's website.

