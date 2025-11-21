Shot at 1/4000 sec, this stunning mango hummingbird photo was taken with the world’s first IP53 weather-sealed camera – and it helped clinch a victory

A vibrant hummingbird in perfect focus – showcasing the precision and artistry behind Grimsby Photographic Society's winning images

A mango hummingbird hovers midair, captured in exquisite detail by Grimsby Photographic Society based in the United Kingdom. This is one of the standout images that helped the club secure first place in the 2025 Lincolnshire Photographic Association (LPA) Inter-Club Final, reaffirming its reputation as one of Lincolnshire's most enduring and accomplished photographic clubs.

Founded in 1894, Grimsby Photographic Society is Lincolnshire's oldest camera club. For more than 130 years, it has nurtured photographers of all ages, encouraging creativity, technical skill and fellowship.

Mango Hummingbird by Gerwyn Davies was shot with the OM System OM-1 – a flagship mirrorless camera that combines cutting-edge features with a nod to its film-era heritage – paired with the Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 lens.

Despite the OM-1 name hardking back to a classic film camera, this is a fully digital camera: the world's first IP53 weather-sealed model, featuring Cross Quad Pixel AF, class-leading image stabilization and ISO performance that rivals many full-frame sensors.

Shot at 1/4000 sec, f/2.8, ISO 800 at 150mm (in full frame terms, 300mm equivalent), the photograph demonstrates the extraordinary combination of old-school photographic skill with modern technological firepower.

"We're delighted with this year's result," says secretary Jo Humberstone. "It reflects our members' dedication, teamwork and shared passion for photography. Our society thrives on enthusiasm and encouragement – values that have kept us strong since 1894."

Let's take a look at some of the stunning images that helped secure the win...

More winning works

(Image credit: David Huggett)

Kumari Devi (Living Goddess) by David Huggett

(Image credit: Colin Smale)

Roe Deer In Wheatfield by Colin Smale

(Image credit: Gary Briggs)

Drop Shot by Gary Briggs

(Image credit: John Thorndike )

Slip Sliding Away by John Thorndike

Grimsby Photographic Society meets most Thursday evenings at the United Reformed Church in Grimsby, UK, and welcomes visitors and new members. For more information, visit the Grimsby Photographic Society website.

