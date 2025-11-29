Shot using a DJI Air 2S drone, this view of an urban wetland is a breathtaking sight – and this kind of documentary aerial work isn't easy

Environmental photography typically delivers sobering messages: melting glaciers, deforested landscapes, polluted waterways. So Zoltán Gergely Nagy's The green heart of Bucharest arrives as a welcome breath of fresh air. Because this is actually a story of ecological recovery, not decline; of nature reclaiming space, rather than losing it.

The aerial photograph vividly portrays how the creation of Văcărești Nature Park has transformed an abandoned construction site into a thriving wetland sanctuary surrounded by Bucharest's concrete sprawl. Today, the park provides refuge to hundreds of species, from birds and butterflies to orchids and otters, demonstrating nature's remarkable capacity for recovery.

The shot secured the Hungarian Nagy the runner-up slot in the Rewilding Europe Award category of the GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025. And I can't say I'm surprised: it's a magical image. I particularly love how the park's irregular, organic boundaries form a striking contrast against the rigid urban geometry, creating what Nagy describes as the city's "green heart".

- Check out the best Black Friday drone deals

Technical execution

To take the shot, Nagy deployed the DJI Air 2S, which sports a 1-inch sensor capable of delivering 20MP images: a substantial upgrade from typical consumer drone cameras, and matching the sensor found in the pricier Mavic 2 Pro.

At 595g, the drone requires registration but remains highly portable and discreet; ideal for urban work where maneuverability matters. The sensor captures images with 2.4-micron pixels, providing excellent dynamic range for handling contrast between sunlit water, shadowed vegetation and bright urban infrastructure.

(Image credit: Adam Juniper/Digital Camera World)

The photo was taken at ISO 100, which suggests that Nagy waited for optimal golden hour lighting, when the low sun would illuminate both wetland and distant cityscape. This base ISO setting extracts maximum detail and color fidelity; essential for a composition like this.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, the 22mm equivalent focal length offered the wide perspective needed to show both the wetland's extent and its urban context, in a single frame.

For urban environments, the four-directional obstacle avoidance system proves invaluable, with sensors on the front, back, bottom and crucially, the top of the aircraft. The upward-facing sensors represent a significant safety improvement, detecting overhead obstacles like building overhangs or tree branches.

The OcuSync 3 transmission system provides reliable control up to 12km in optimal conditions, and the 31-minute flight time allows sufficient opportunity to scout locations, wait for ideal lighting, and capture multiple compositions.

On the downside, the Air 2S's fixed f/2.8 aperture means photographers must rely on ND filters for exposure control, though these come included in the Fly More kit; a bundle package that DJI offers for most of their consumer drones.

Key takeaway

Overall, Nagy's image succeeds both technically and narratively. The aerial perspective emphasizes the park's role as an ecological island within the city, while industrial chimneys visible in the background provide context about Bucharest's character. The varied textures of water, vegetation and urban fabric create visual interest throughout the frame.

All that is to be applauded, because this kind of documentary aerial work isn't easy. It typically requires patience and planning, regulatory compliance, weather considerations and the timing needed to capture the right light.

Ultimately, this award-winning image demonstrates that impactful environmental photography doesn't always require exotic locations or rare species.

Sometimes the most powerful stories unfold in our cities, where nature's resilience offers hope and inspiration amid concrete and development. A refreshing reminder that not all environmental news needs to be bad news.

You might like...

Browse the best camera drones for aerial photography and video, the best travel drones, and the best drones for beginners.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from November to January.