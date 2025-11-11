Great balls of fire win world's richest photo competition
Italian photographer Gianluca Gianferrari takes home US$200,000 after winning the grand prize at HIPA in Dubai, UAE
Italian photographer Gianluca Gianferrari has won the grand prize in the world's richest photography competition – the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA).
His photo is titled 'Etna's Paroxysm' and shows glowing volcanic rock being ejected from Sicily's Mount Etna volcano during an eruption.
The prize pot of this prestigious international competition is an incredible US$1 million and Gianluca will go home with US$200,000 [£152,000/AU$307,000] for this stunning picture.
The judges, who included landscape photographer Filip Hrebenda, nature photographer Armand Sarlangue and Ethiopian photographer Aida Muluneh, decided his photo best met the brief of 2025's edition of HIPA, themed 'Power'.
The winner of the 'Power' category was cited for showing "the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity" and was a photo captured in the aftermath of an airstrike in Syria's Idlib province by Hashem Dardowra of the Syrian Arab Republic.
HIPA held the annual awards ceremony for its fourteenth competition season at Dubai's Museum of the Future, one of the city's many iconic landmarks, and Digital Camera World was there.
Attended by leading figures in the international photography community, the event also bestowed the Photography Appreciation Award on American photographer Rick Smolan, accompanied by a cash prize of US$100,000 [£76,000/A$153,000].
His work "exemplifies excellence, innovation, and a profound ability to tell the human story through the art of photography," said HIPA.
The 'Power' winners get to share a cut of the competition's staggering US$1,000,000 prize fund – £760,000/A$1,533,000.
While other international photo awards might be bigger in terms of the number of images submitted – more than 87,000 photographs with a theme of 'Power' were entered by 50,000 photographers from around the world – HIPA's prize pot tops them all.
View the winners of 'Power', the 14th season of HIPA
HIPA offers a wide range of categories for photographers to enter, and submitting images to the competition is free.
Categories include color and black and white (these are sub-categories within the popular ‘general’ category), portfolio (story-telling) and sports, while a new category to celebrate excellence in video captured on a camera drone was introduced for this 14th season of the awards.
The winners of 'Power' in full:
General, color: Karine Aigner (USA)
General, black and white: Ted Grambeau (Australia)
Portfolio (story-telling): Ali Jadallah (Palestinian Territory)
Sports: Vladimir Tadic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Drone (video): Karim Iliya (USA)
Power: Hashem Dardowra (Syrian Arab Republic)
Grand prize: Gianluca Gianferrari (Italy)
Other award winners announced at the ceremony in Dubai included:
Photography Appreciation Award: Rick Smolan (USA)
Top Content Creator Award: Mark Smith (USA)
HIPA Photographer of the Year: Salim Al Hajri (Oman)
