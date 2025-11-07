This 100MP HDR camera wins big: Could the Hasselblad X2D II be the finest medium format camera ever?

Hasselblad has claimed a prestigious honor at the DGP Imaging Awards. Its success in combining cutting-edge technology with enhanced usability was recognized with the Technology Award, highlighting the Hasselblad X2D II 100C as one of the best medium format cameras of 2025.

The DGP Imaging Awards are Japan's leading competition for digital imaging excellence, judged by a panel of professional photographers, critics, and key retailers. This year's jury honored Hasselblad for the development and commercialization of the X2D II 100C, citing the precise autofocus, stabilization that compensates even for the Earth's rotation, and the capability of handling high-volume 100MP shooting.

Announced in early 2025, the X2D II 100C features a 100MP back-illuminated sensor, 15.3 stops of dynamic range and refined ergonomics, making it a true powerhouse for professional photographers. Here's a closer look at how the Hasselblad X2D impressed the judges…

What the jury said

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C is available for $7,399 / £6,400 / AU$12,650 (Image credit: Hasselblad)

The DGP Awards jury described the X2D II 100C as "an ambitious model that brings advanced technology together without compromising usability."

They highlighted Hasselblad's ability to combine cutting-edge features – LiDAR-assisted autofocus, algorithmic continuous AF, 10 stops of in-body image stabilization and a 1TB SSD – while maintaining an intuitive shooting experience.

"The X2D II 100C enables a nimble medium-format experience," the jury noted. "Its stabilization system even compensates for the Earth's rotation, allowing photographers to achieve unprecedented precision. The autofocus and smart capabilities further elevate its performance to industry-leading standards."

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C features a rear screen that not only tilts up 90° and down 43° – it also extends back so that the EVF is no longer blocking the view when shooting top-down (Image credit: Hasselblad)

What sets the X2D II 100C apart is how it translates raw tech power into real-world usability. Unlike many medium format cameras, it balances superior performance with a nimble, responsive body, intuitive controls via joystick and customizable buttons, and a 2.6-inch color-calibrated OLED screen.

Beyond specs, the experience of shooting with the X2D II 100C is what makes it exceptional: the colors are vivid, the depth is three-dimensional, and every image feels effortless to capture. Add a 1TB SSD and refine ergonomics, and you have a camera that truly delivers on Hasselblad's reputation for luxurious, precision engineering.

With the DGP Imaging Technology Award now to its name, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C stands as a triumph for precision, innovation, and one of the most advanced and intuitive medium-format cameras ever made.

