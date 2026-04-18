"There was ash billowing out from the volcano, it was sulphuric acid," says the photographer behind award-winning volcanologist portrait – but why is he barefoot on a rock?

Shot on a full-frame camera and 24mm lens, this Sony World Photography Awards 2026 Open Photographer of the Year image captures a self-taught volcanologist at Mount Yasur in Vanuatu

A barefoot volcanologist standing atop a volcanic rock bomb, with ash and sulfuric gas billowing behind him – it's a striking image captured in one of the most hostile environments on Earth.

The photograph has earned Australian photographer Elle Leontiev the Open Photographer of the Year title at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026. Shot on the island of Tanna in Vanuatu, the portrait captures Phillip Yamah, a self-taught volcano scientist with a deep understanding of Mount Yasur.

Working in extreme conditions, Leontiev took the shot in 20 minutes, as acid rain fell and thick ash clouds moved in. The result is a powerful portrait, captured with a full-frame camera and wide-angle lens, that brings together Yamah's life, work, and connection to the land – all in a single frame.

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Shot details

Gear: Sony A7 III + FE 24mm f/1.4 GM

Exposure: 1/250sec, f/16, ISO 320

Leontiev says she had dreamed of seeing Mount Yasur. "I'd seen so many images of it, like in National Geographic, and knew I had to experience it."

She connected with a local family living in a treehouse settlement directly beneath the volcano. "They experience daily earthquakes, with ash and sulphuric acid falling over their village. It's a harsh, visceral environment – but also full of life."

That's when Leontiev met self-taught volcanologist Yamah, who has deep ancestral roots on the island and an intuitive understanding of the volcano. She spent a week with him and his family, immersing herself in their lives.

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"Yamah uses his in-depth knowledge to guide researchers and visitors, without much formal recognition of his own." He was mentored by volcanologist Tom Pfeiffer, and together they have contributed to ongoing research into Mount Yasur's activity, with the hope of supporting future scientific discovery.

Like other G Master lenses, the FE 24mm f/1.4 GM is designed for the ultimate in specifications and performance for the most demanding users (Image credit: Sony)

The lava suit Yamah wears in the portrait was gifted to him by visiting researchers. Leontiev knew she had to create an environmental portrait that honored his work.

"We went out onto the ash plain on a day when acid rain was falling, and ash was billowing from the volcano. The air was thick with sulphur – it was a very challenging environment to work in."

Huge clouds of ash were moving towards Leontiev and Yamah, and the whole shoot lasted around 20 minutes. In that moment, everything came together. His stance, barefoot on the volcanic rock – connecting the landscape.

"You don't often get to photograph someone's life's passion, their story, their home, their roots, their ancestral ties all together in one photo – and I think, that's what makes it so powerful."

It's a striking detail in such extreme conditions, and one that raises questions...

While not explicitly explained, we have to read between the lines: it likely reflects his deep familiarity with the volcanic terrain and an instinctive understanding built through experience.

It visually reinforces just how closely he works with the landscape – relying on intuition rather than formal protection alone.

SWPA's exhibition in London

The Sony World Photography Awards 2026 exhibition is on display at Somerset House, London, from April 17 to May 4, presenting over 300 prints and hundreds of images in digital displays, as well as a special presentation by Joel Meyerowitz.

For more information and to discover the full list of winners and shortlisted entries, visit the official Sony World Photography Awards website.

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