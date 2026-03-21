This striking image of a young owlet has taken top prize in its category at the LCE Photographer of the Year Awards – combining technical precision with an intimate moment in the wild

Ever locked eyes with a wild owlet? Louise Norris did – and fortunately had her Canon camera paired with a 100-500mm telephoto lens ready to capture the encounter.

Her image, A Gazing Owlet, won the Birds category at the LCE Photographer of the Year competition. Shooting with the Canon EOS R6 Mark II – a camera known for its near top-tier specs – and a long telephoto lens – a type of lens generally considered heavy – Norris operated handheld.

What makes the image so compelling is the direct eye contact between the owlet and the lens. The composition uses softly blurred foreground leaves to create a natural frame-within-frame, while the owlet's lighter tones stand out beautifully against the dark, green backdrop.

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'A Gazing Owlet'

Close-up of (Image credit: Louise Norris)

A Gazing Owlet by Louise Norris

Winner of the Birds category

Tech info

Gear: Canon EOS R6 Mk II + 100-500mm lens

Exposure: 1/50s, f/7.1, ISO 10,000

Norris says, "Looking vertically between the gaps in the leaves, handheld at 1/50s due to the lack of light, waiting for this delightful 4-weekold little owl owlet to look down and make eye contact. Moment made by the rim light catching on the owlet fluff!"

Winner of the Birds category

Norris' A Gazing Owlet won the top prize in the Birds category at the LCE Photographer of the Year competition. At the live ceremony at The Photography & Video Show 2026, it faced strong competition, including Heron in Flight by Michelle Jackson and Company of Gannets by Frank Urban.

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Sophia Spurgin's Fish Eyes was awarded the competition's overall winner and earned her the LCE Photographer of the Year title.

To discover more winning images, visit the LCE Photographer of the Year website.

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