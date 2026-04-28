World-leading wildlife photographers and photo contest winners unite to help protect giraffes through powerful imagery

Remembering Wildlife is using award-winning wildlife photography to drive conservation impact, with its latest edition raising funds and awareness for giraffes

20 winning images have been announced for the latest Remembering Wildlife competition, showcasing striking giraffe photography set to feature in the upcoming fundraising book, Remembering Giraffes. The selected works will appear alongside images donated by some of the world's leading wildlife photographers, combining visual storytelling with a powerful conservation mission.

Founded by wildlife photographer Margot Raggett MBE, Remembering Wildlife has grown into a globally recognized initiative since its launch in 2016. So far, the initiative has raised £1.26 million (approx. $1.64 milion) to support 82 projects across 35 countries.

The 11th edition focuses on giraffes, whose population has declined by around 40% over the past three decades due to habitat loss, poaching, and civil unrest. Set for publication on October 12, 2026, Remembering Giraffes will highlight all four species, pairing impactful imagery with a call to protect one of Africa's most iconic yet overlooked animals.

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Winning imagery highlighting giraffe conservation

Second Chance – Masai giraffe, Olderkesi Conservancy, southern Maasai Mara, Kenya (Image credit: Georgina Goodwin/Remembering Giraffes)

This year's winning images capture giraffes in a variety of moments – from intimate family scenes with calves to dramatic compositions set against vast landscapes. Some photographs experiment with long-exposure techniques, while others showcase the species in front of a stunning moon.

Giraffe & Moon – South African giraffe, NamibRand, Namibia (Image credit: Kyle Goetsch/Remembering Giraffes)

Margot Raggett MBE says: "Giraffes are disappearing because of habitat loss, poaching and civil unrest and, because they are quiet, gentle creatures, their decline has gone largely unnoticed.

"The good news is that, where giraffes are protected, populations can recover. Remembering Giraffes aims to shine a light on the threats affecting giraffes and help ensure that future generations don’t just remember giraffes but see them standing tall in the wild.

"Our aim is for Remembering Giraffes to be the most beautiful book on the species the world has ever seen."

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Giraffe Splash – Masai giraffe, Shompole Conservancy, Kenya (Image credit: Zita Quentin/Remembering Giraffes)

A decade of conversation impact & how to support

The idea for Remembering Wildlife began after Raggett witnessed the aftermath of a poached elephant in 2014 – the experience that prompted her to take action through photography. Today, the initiative stands as a major force in wildlife protection.

Under Mother's Guidance – Masai giraffe, Mara North Conservancy, Kenya (Image credit: Tom Way/Remembering Giraffes)

The latest edition has already seen strong public backing through its Kickstarter campaign, which reached its £20,000 (approx. $27,000) goal within the first five minutes of launch. As of April 26, 2026, the campaign has raised £151,693 (approx. $200,000) in pledges, far exceeding its original target.

Supporters can still contribute to the project, with options ranging from securing a copy of Remembering Giraffes to participating in a WildEarth private virtual safari experience.

Funds raised will go directly toward both the production of the book and supporting conservation initiatives. You can find the Kickstarter here.

For more information and to discover all winning images, visit the Remembering Wildlife website.

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