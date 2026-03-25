One of only 2,000 Iberian lynx captured in stunning photo gains top prize and international attention – "It's the highlight of my 30 years as a nature photographer," says winner
"The journey to take this image was more than just another photographic adventure, it was the pursuit of a dream that had been with me for years," says winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award 2026
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"I never imagined that a single moment could take me this far," says photographer Josef Stefan, when his stunning wildlife image was first named a finalist in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award 2026 – often dubbed the "Oscar of nature photography."
Now, Stefan's photo of a rare young Iberian lynx playfully throwing a rodent into the air before killing and devouring it has taken the top prize.
Following the Wildlife Photographer of the Year unveiling the overall competition's winner and 100 winning images in October 2025, Flying Rodent went on to outshine 23 shortlisted finalists, securing the People's Choice Award after a record-breaking 85,917 votes.Article continues below
Armed with Nikon's pro flagship full-frame mirrorless and a heavyweight 600mm super telephoto lens, Stefan spent two weeks observing lynx from a hide at Torre de Juan Abad, Ciudad Real, Spain – an opportunity he had been dreaming of.
Over the course of around 20 minutes, Stefan watched and photographed the young lynx playing with its prey before it eventually disappeared behind a bush to eat it – a scene that would become an award-winning image.
'Flying Rodent'
Flying Rodent by Josef Stefan (Austria)
Winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026
Tech info
Gear: Nikon Z9 + Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S
Exposure: 1/4000 sec, f/4.5, ISO 2000
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Stefan explains: “The journey to take this image was more than just another photographic adventure, it was the pursuit of a dream that had been with me for years: encountering the Iberian lynx, one of the rarest and most endangered wild cats in the world.
"In the early 2000s, this species was on the brink of extinction. Today, there are now over 2,000 thanks to consistent conservation efforts.
"The Iberian lynx is a living symbol of hope, showing what can happen when we take responsibility, act consciously and focus our attention where it's most needed.
"Winning this award and being able to platform this message is the highlight of my 30 years as a nature photographer."
Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London, and its sixty-first competition attracted a record-breaking 60,636 entries from 113 countries.
If you want to explore the four runners-up, visit the Natural History Museum website.
And if you're in London, don't miss the chance to experience the images in person – the annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum and runs through July 12 2026. Flying Rodent will also be featured on the gallery wall alongside the winning images in the main competition.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
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